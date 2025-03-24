Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Two World's Leading Exchanges Stunned By Massive Bitcoin Outflows

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 12:03
    Two major exchanges see enormous Bitcoin batches withdrawn from them
    Advertisement
    Two World's Leading Exchanges Stunned By Massive Bitcoin Outflows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to the popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions, over the past hour, two major cryptocurrency exchanges have been shaken by massive Bitcoin withdrawals.

    More than a hundred million dollars’ worth of Bitcoin has left each of those crypto trading platforms.

    Related
    1,002,964,549 SHIB Go As Burn Rate Jumps 8,099%
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 09:42
    1,002,964,549 SHIB Go As Burn Rate Jumps 8,099%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    1,002,964,549 SHIB Go As Burn Rate Jumps 8,099%
    Bitcoin to $200K? ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad Author’ Says Many People Will Make This Mistake
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Crucial Price Setup, XRP Faces 50 and 100 Day Squeeze, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Bounces Back?
    Solana Co-Founder Trashes L2s, Says L1s Are Faster and More Secure

    $368.7 million in Bitcoin withdrawn into unknown

    The aforesaid data tracker noticed two large transactions, both constituted withdrawals from the world’s largest exchange Binance and the leading publicly traded exchange in the US – Coinbase.

    Advertisement

    1,220 BTC worth $106,612,152 and 1,251 BTC valued at $109,205,712 were withdrawn from Binance and Coinbase to anonymous wallets.

    After that, the tracker spotted another large Bitcoin transaction, carrying the largest Bitcoin batch of these three – 1,750 BTC. This crypto transfer was made from one anonymous wallet to another and was equal to $152,931,769 at the time of the initiated transaction.

    Related
    Metaplanet Adds 150 BTC
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 07:49
    Metaplanet Adds 150 BTC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Max Keiser predicts new Bitcoin ATH in March

    Over the past 24 hours, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has surged substantially, jumping from $83,820 to almost $88,000, representing a 4.6% growth. Since Friday, BTC has surged by 5.22%.

    At the time of this writing, digital gold is changing hands at $87,670 per coin. Bitcoin maximalist and BTC advisor to El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Max Keiser shared a bullish BTC prediction on Sunday.

    He tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to surge to a new all-time high this month. However, BTC has just one week to do that, since today is March 24. The last historic peak was scored by Bitcoin on January 20, when it surged above the $109,000 price level, reaching $109,114.

    Roughly a week ago, Keiser went back to his ultra-bullish prediction made earlier. The Bitcoin maximalist believes that regardless of how much BTC Strategy or anyone else buys, $2,200,000 per BTC is “still in play” since, as he put it, “unique in the world (and history) of money & finance.” It has no single point of failure thanks to the perfect Bitcoin structure invented by Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Keiser also made a prediction about China, Russia, and Iran potentially using a gold-backed stablecoin in the future to avoid using the US dollar. The dollar lack volatility but also on track to lose its purchasing power. As for BTC, he said that “Bitcoin is deflationary, but volatile.”

    #Bitcoin #Binance #Coinbase #Max Keiser

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 10:57
    XRP Eyes $3 as 24-Hour Volume Hit $2.89 Billion
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 9:59
    Ripple CTO Reacts to IMF's Take on XRP and Utility Tokens
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trust Wallet Reaches 200 Million Downloads Milestone
    OPT Token Launches on XT.com with Edgecast Cloud Integration Powering Optio’s Growth
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Trust Wallet Reaches 200 Million Downloads Milestone
    OPT Token Launches on XT.com with Edgecast Cloud Integration Powering Optio’s Growth
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Two World's Leading Exchanges Stunned By Massive Bitcoin Outflows
    XRP Eyes $3 as 24-Hour Volume Hit $2.89 Billion
    Ripple CTO Reacts to IMF's Take on XRP and Utility Tokens
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD