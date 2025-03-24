Two World's Leading Exchanges Stunned By Massive Bitcoin Outflows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions, over the past hour, two major cryptocurrency exchanges have been shaken by massive Bitcoin withdrawals.

More than a hundred million dollars’ worth of Bitcoin has left each of those crypto trading platforms.

$368.7 million in Bitcoin withdrawn into unknown

The aforesaid data tracker noticed two large transactions, both constituted withdrawals from the world’s largest exchange Binance and the leading publicly traded exchange in the US – Coinbase.

1,220 BTC worth $106,612,152 and 1,251 BTC valued at $109,205,712 were withdrawn from Binance and Coinbase to anonymous wallets.

After that, the tracker spotted another large Bitcoin transaction, carrying the largest Bitcoin batch of these three – 1,750 BTC. This crypto transfer was made from one anonymous wallet to another and was equal to $152,931,769 at the time of the initiated transaction.

Max Keiser predicts new Bitcoin ATH in March

Over the past 24 hours, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has surged substantially, jumping from $83,820 to almost $88,000, representing a 4.6% growth. Since Friday, BTC has surged by 5.22%.

At the time of this writing, digital gold is changing hands at $87,670 per coin. Bitcoin maximalist and BTC advisor to El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Max Keiser shared a bullish BTC prediction on Sunday.

He tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to surge to a new all-time high this month. However, BTC has just one week to do that, since today is March 24. The last historic peak was scored by Bitcoin on January 20, when it surged above the $109,000 price level, reaching $109,114.

BTC makes new ATH this month. — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) March 23, 2025

Roughly a week ago, Keiser went back to his ultra-bullish prediction made earlier. The Bitcoin maximalist believes that regardless of how much BTC Strategy or anyone else buys, $2,200,000 per BTC is “still in play” since, as he put it, “unique in the world (and history) of money & finance.” It has no single point of failure thanks to the perfect Bitcoin structure invented by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Keiser also made a prediction about China, Russia, and Iran potentially using a gold-backed stablecoin in the future to avoid using the US dollar. The dollar lack volatility but also on track to lose its purchasing power. As for BTC, he said that “Bitcoin is deflationary, but volatile.”