Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Metaplanet Adds 150 BTC

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 7:49
    Japan's Metaplanet has announced new Bitcoin purchases
    Advertisement
    Metaplanet Adds 150 BTC
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Japanese public company Metaplanet has purchased an additional 150 BTC, according to a Monday announcement. 

    Advertisement

    The company's average purchasing price is 12.6 yen per Bitcoin (roughly $84,000). 

    Metaplanet's total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 3,350 BTC following the most recent purchase. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to $200K? ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad Author’ Says Many People Will Make This Mistake
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Crucial Price Setup, XRP Faces 50 and 100 Day Squeeze, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Bounces Back?
    Solana Co-Founder Trashes L2s, Says L1s Are Faster and More Secure
    Stellar Breakout Imminent? Analyst Predicts XLM Price Surge – Here's Why

    The company has now spent a total of 42.216 billion yen on implementing its Bitcoin strategy ($282 million).

    Advertisement

    According to the data provided by the Bitcoin Treasuries platform, Metaplanet is currently the largest holder of Bitcoin in the Asian region.  

    #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 5:45
    Bitcoin to $200K? ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad Author’ Says Many People Will Make This Mistake
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Mar 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Crucial Price Setup, XRP Faces 50 and 100 Day Squeeze, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Bounces Back?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    OPT Token Launches on XT.com with Edgecast Cloud Integration Powering Optio’s Growth
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    OPT Token Launches on XT.com with Edgecast Cloud Integration Powering Optio’s Growth
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Metaplanet Adds 150 BTC
    Bitcoin to $200K? ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad Author’ Says Many People Will Make This Mistake
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Crucial Price Setup, XRP Faces 50 and 100 Day Squeeze, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Bounces Back?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD