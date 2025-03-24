Metaplanet Adds 150 BTC

Japanese public company Metaplanet has purchased an additional 150 BTC, according to a Monday announcement.

The company's average purchasing price is 12.6 yen per Bitcoin (roughly $84,000).

Metaplanet's total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 3,350 BTC following the most recent purchase.

The company has now spent a total of 42.216 billion yen on implementing its Bitcoin strategy ($282 million).

According to the data provided by the Bitcoin Treasuries platform, Metaplanet is currently the largest holder of Bitcoin in the Asian region.