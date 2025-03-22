Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Index Shows Fear, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 12:43
    Bitcoin facing fear as Bitcoin strives to break out of range
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Index Shows Fear, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index continues to move in the fear zone, signaling that investors are currently feeling pessimistic and cautious about the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to move in a range, after falling 2.9%, reacting to the Fed's interest rate decision.

    Related
    Breaking: Strategy to Raise $722 Million in Strife Sale to Buy Bitcoin
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 12:54
    Breaking: Strategy to Raise $722 Million in Strife Sale to Buy Bitcoin
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    85% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Not Profitable – Why?
    XRP Returns to $2.40 in Price U-Turn: What Comes Next?
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Nearly $1 Billion in Inflows: Details
    Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Move Incoming, XRP: Pivotal Moment Decides Everything, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility About to Explode

    Bitcoin enters fear zone

    However, when Bitcoin enters the fear zone, especially extreme fear, it often presents a buying opportunity for market participants.

    Advertisement

    Currently, the index shows 32, while yesterday, it was at the 31 mark. Last week, it switched from neutral to fear, moving from 49 to 46.

    On Feb. 27 and March 4, it showed 10 and 15, which stand for extreme fear.

    Currently, Bitcoin is moving in the $84,000 range, changing hands at $84,380 per coin. The largest crypto has displayed an almost 3% decline since Thursday, March 20, reacting to the Fed's decision on interest rates.

    On that day, during a scheduled FOMC meeting, Fed boss Jerome Powell announced that the Fed Reserve plans to leave the interest rates at the current level, while the market is expected to see a further rate cut throughout 2025.

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Nearly $1 Billion in Inflows: Details
    Sat, 03/22/2025 - 08:14
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Nearly $1 Billion in Inflows: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin ETFs absorb nearly $1 billion this week

    As reported by analytic data sources, this week, spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen massive cumulative inflows, slightly short of $800 million. While $785.6 million went into the ETFs in total this week (every trading day), after the small outflows, $744.3 million remained in them.

    BlackRock’s IBIT consumed the largest amount of funds, once again proving leadership over the rest of the Bitcoin ETF flock. Overall, since Monday, IBIT has attracted 6,342.47 BTC worth $535,582,902.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 22, 2025 - 12:30
    85% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Not Profitable – Why?
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Mar 22, 2025 - 12:23
    XRP Chart Shows Buy Signal, Says Top Analyst
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Index Shows Fear, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
    85% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Not Profitable – Why?
    XRP Chart Shows Buy Signal, Says Top Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD