    1,002,964,549 SHIB Go As Burn Rate Jumps 8,099%

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 9:42
    Staggering billion SHIB sent out of circulation in a single move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Data shared by the Shibburn blockchain tracker has reported a massive burn rate surge that has taken place since last morning.

    This important metric has demonstrated a four-digit spike, and the number of meme coins burned during that period has left all the recent burns far behind.

    SHIB burn soars 8,089%, 1.002 billion SHIB torched

    The data source mentioned above has revealed an 8,089% burn rate increase that has occurred during the past 24 hours. Thanks to it, a mind-blowing chunk of 1,002,950,045 SHIB was burned, i.e. transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets.

    Nearly all of those SHIB were destroyed in a single transaction, carrying 1,000,000,000 Shiba Inu meme coins. This burn transfer took place 18 hours ago. The second largest transaction on this burn list was made five hours ago and it carried 1,538,461 SHIB to dead-end wallets.

    Overall, eleven transactions were made, transferring 1.002 billion to the virtual furnace.

    The 1,000,000,000 SHIB transaction was even spotlighted by the SHIB-affiliated X account “Shibarium Updates”: “Nice burn initiative. 1 Billion SHIB.” Thus, the SHIB-linked account confirmed that the massive single SHIB burn was made without the participation of the Shiba Inu team.

    In a recent X post, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead Lucie promised 27,000,000 SHIB burn coming soon. She added that “if you’re thinking “that’s not enough” — then USE SHIBARIUM MORE.” The team sets aside 70% of the gas fee paid by users in BONE. Once 1,000 BONE gets collected from transactions, the developer converts that amount into SHIB and sends them to dead-end wallets.

    SHIB is good enough for ETF – Lucie explains why

    On Sunday, Lucie published a tweet, stating that SHIB is good enough to become a basis for an ETF. She reminded the community that this second-biggest meme-themed coin has been by now listed on more than 110 crypto exchanges with 212 trading pairs. Those exchanges include “all the major platforms,” she said: “It’s basically everywhere: easy to access, easy to trade.”

    Therefore, Lucie said, “Is SHIB good for an ETF? YES.” She believes that boomers will start investing in SHIB in the future because this coin is more than just a meme: “It’s decentralized, community-driven, and built to last.”

    Besides, “To manipulate SHIB, you’d need to be a billionaire—just like with BTC. It’s not some random low-cap token,” she added.

