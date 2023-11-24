Advertisement
Two Leading AI Cryptocurrencies Skyrocket on Key Binance Rival Listing

Gamza Khanzadaev
Fetch AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) making waves on AI crypto scene, experiencing significant growth after securing listing on OKX, key Binance competitor
Fri, 11/24/2023 - 09:38
Two Leading AI Cryptocurrencies Skyrocket on Key Binance Rival Listing
In a recent development, Fetch AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) have kicked off today's market session with unprecedented growth, stealing the spotlight in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. 

The driving force behind this extraordinary surge can be traced back to the listing announcement by OKX, currently the second-largest crypto exchange globally, according to DefiLlama.

Effective immediately, OKX users can engage in spot trading for FET and AGIX on the platform, with trading pairs established against USDT.

Following the announcement, AGIX is exhibiting a remarkable 8% surge from the opening price of the daily candle, while FET outshines with an impressive gain exceeding 10%.

FET and AGIX to USD by CoinMarketCap

Currently, these tokens hold the fifth and sixth positions in the AI and Big Data cryptocurrency rankings on CoinMarketCap, boasting market capitalizations of $448.59 million and $376.74 million, respectively.

Crypto AI boom

The entire artificial intelligence-oriented digital asset sector is now valued at a staggering $9.79 billion. This surge has been a direct result of this year's widespread adoption of AI technologies, spurred by the growing popularity of services such as ChatGPT and similar AI-driven platforms. 

This influx of interest has inevitably translated into increased market enthusiasm for anything bearing the AI prefix, triggering a notable upswing in the valuation of related technologies and assets.

With FET and AGIX scoring listings on OKX, the AI cryptocurrency sector is experiencing a paradigm shift, propelling these tokens into the spotlight and solidifying their positions as key plays in the sector.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

