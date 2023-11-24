Two Leading AI Cryptocurrencies Skyrocket on Key Binance Rival Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development, Fetch AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) have kicked off today's market session with unprecedented growth, stealing the spotlight in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

The driving force behind this extraordinary surge can be traced back to the listing announcement by OKX, currently the second-largest crypto exchange globally, according to DefiLlama.

Effective immediately, OKX users can engage in spot trading for FET and AGIX on the platform, with trading pairs established against USDT.

Following the announcement, AGIX is exhibiting a remarkable 8% surge from the opening price of the daily candle, while FET outshines with an impressive gain exceeding 10%.

FET and AGIX to USD by CoinMarketCap

Currently, these tokens hold the fifth and sixth positions in the AI and Big Data cryptocurrency rankings on CoinMarketCap, boasting market capitalizations of $448.59 million and $376.74 million, respectively.

Crypto AI boom

The entire artificial intelligence-oriented digital asset sector is now valued at a staggering $9.79 billion. This surge has been a direct result of this year's widespread adoption of AI technologies, spurred by the growing popularity of services such as ChatGPT and similar AI-driven platforms.

This influx of interest has inevitably translated into increased market enthusiasm for anything bearing the AI prefix, triggering a notable upswing in the valuation of related technologies and assets.

With FET and AGIX scoring listings on OKX, the AI cryptocurrency sector is experiencing a paradigm shift, propelling these tokens into the spotlight and solidifying their positions as key plays in the sector.