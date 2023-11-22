Fast-Growing AI Crypto Spikes by 20% Overnight, Exceeds $120 Million Cap

Amid the controversy around Sam Altman's comeback as OpenAI CEO, AI cryptocurrencies are losing value in the last 24 hours. However, the best performer of the segment managed to accomplish a new valuation milestone.

Advertisement

AI crypto Autonolas exceeds $120 million valuation as OLAS price jumps by 20%

Today, Nov. 22, 2023, the price of AI cryptocurrency Autonolas (OLAS) spiked to a new all-time high (ATH) above $2.66 on Uniswap v3. In the last 24 hours, its price added over 20%, which made Autonolas (OLAS) one of the fastest-growing AI cryptocurrencies.

Image by CoinGecko

In the last 24 hours, the aggregated market capitalization of OLAS cryptocurrency jumped from $87 million to over $124 million. The token is available in the OLAS/WETH pair on Uniswap v2 DEX and in the OLAS/WXDAI pair on the Gnosis-based version of Balancer v2.

With this upsurge, OLAS exploded into the top 10 of AI cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, the entire AI coin segment is down by 1.9%, with DeepFakeAI (FAKEAI) suffering the most.

Out of the largest cryptocurrencies, Render Network (RNDR), Golem (GLM) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) are also in red. However, other top AI crypto coins, such as SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.AI (FET) and Akash Network, (AKT) are up by 3-6%.

As covered by U.Today previously, the largest crypto exchange, Binance (BNB), is offering rewards for trading certain AI coins.

Spot trading pairs with SingularityNET (AGIX), Cortex (CTXC), Fetch.AI (FET), Measurable Data Token (MDT), Numeraire (NMR), OCEAN, Phoenix (PHB), iExec RLC (RLC) and Worldcoin (WLD) are eligible for the promo campaign.

Autonolas (OLAS) pioneers AI-powered DAO management mechanism

Autonolas (OLAS) decentralized AI project was launched in Q3, 2022. It promotes itself as an ecosystem of data tools for crypto: oracles, relayers, messaging apps and so on.

It also offers AI solutions, including the likes of AI Mechs and AI Predictions.

In 2023, Autonolas (OLAS) unveiled its brand new project Governatooorr, an AI-centric gadget for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

It assesses DAO proposals and votes according to delegator preferences, as mentioned on Autonolas' (OLAS) official website.