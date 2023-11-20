Crypto AI Tokens AGIX, FET Trading Rewards Announced by Binance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Top crypto exchange Binance has announced trading rewards for specific AI tokens. A newly launched promotion would allow new and existing users to trade these AI tokens on Binance Spot and partake in a 10,000 USDT reward pool in token vouchers.

Advertisement

According to the announcement, the promotion is for all new users, as well as existing regular and VIP 1-3 users who have not traded on Binance Spot in the past 90 days.

Start trading AI tokens on #Binance to earn your share of $10,000 USDT.



Click below for all the details!



👉 https://t.co/To80eBFML6 pic.twitter.com/XQTK0BRmv3 — Binance (@binance) November 20, 2023

A total of 10,000 USDT in token vouchers is available with this promotion, which runs from Nov. 20 at 9:00 a.m. UTC to Nov. 27 at 8:59 a.m. UTC.

The promotion applies to spot trading pairs of AI tokens such as SingularityNET (AGIX), Cortex (CTXC), Fetch.AI (FET), Measurable Data Token (MDT), Numeraire (NMR), OCEAN, Phoenix (PHB), iExec RLC (RLC) and Worldcoin (WLD).

According to Kaiko research, AI tokens surpassed $2 billion in weekly trade volume for the first time since March, led by World Coin (WLD) and Render (RNDR).

The price of WLD fluctuated dramatically as a result of the news surrounding OpenAI former CEO Sam Altman. The market maker GSR deposited a total of 1.83 million WLD worth $4.47 million to exchanges in the last 24 hours, according to on-chain data.

Other AI tokens were reporting price gains as a result of the recent volatility on the crypto AI market.

Cortex, which provides an open-source AI platform for AI democratization by allowing models to be easily incorporated into smart contracts, is up 10% in the last 24 hours to $0.187.

Measurable data token (MDT), an AI token, has increased by 7.32% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.051. Its trading volume has also increased by 152% in the past 24 hours.

Crypto AI token Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) has increased 11.51% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.476. Its trading volume was also 138% higher in this time frame.