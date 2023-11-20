Advertisement
AD

Crypto AI Tokens AGIX, FET Trading Rewards Announced by Binance

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Crypto AI tokens gain traction, surpassing $2 billion in weekly trading volume for first time since March
Mon, 11/20/2023 - 15:55
Crypto AI Tokens AGIX, FET Trading Rewards Announced by Binance
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Top crypto exchange Binance has announced trading rewards for specific AI tokens. A newly launched promotion would allow new and existing users to trade these AI tokens on Binance Spot and partake in a 10,000 USDT reward pool in token vouchers.

Advertisement

According to the announcement, the promotion is for all new users, as well as existing regular and VIP 1-3 users who have not traded on Binance Spot in the past 90 days.

A total of 10,000 USDT in token vouchers is available with this promotion, which runs from Nov. 20 at 9:00 a.m. UTC to Nov. 27 at 8:59 a.m. UTC.

The promotion applies to spot trading pairs of AI tokens such as SingularityNET (AGIX), Cortex (CTXC), Fetch.AI (FET), Measurable Data Token (MDT), Numeraire (NMR), OCEAN, Phoenix (PHB), iExec RLC (RLC) and Worldcoin (WLD).

According to Kaiko research, AI tokens surpassed $2 billion in weekly trade volume for the first time since March, led by World Coin (WLD) and Render (RNDR).

The price of WLD fluctuated dramatically as a result of the news surrounding OpenAI former CEO Sam Altman. The market maker GSR deposited a total of 1.83 million WLD worth $4.47 million to exchanges in the last 24 hours, according to on-chain data.

Other AI tokens were reporting price gains as a result of the recent volatility on the crypto AI market.

Cortex, which provides an open-source AI platform for AI democratization by allowing models to be easily incorporated into smart contracts, is up 10% in the last 24 hours to $0.187.

Related
Crypto AI Token Render (RNDR) Migrates to Solana Blockchain

Measurable data token (MDT), an AI token, has increased by 7.32% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.051. Its trading volume has also increased by 152% in the past 24 hours.

Crypto AI token Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) has increased 11.51% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.476. Its trading volume was also 138% higher in this time frame.

#AI #AGIX #Fetch.AI
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP, BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL Funds Attract More Inflows: Report
2023/11/20 15:56
XRP, BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL Funds Attract More Inflows: Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Charles Hoskinson Comments on Unexpected New Turn in OpenAI Drama With Microsoft
2023/11/20 15:56
Charles Hoskinson Comments on Unexpected New Turn in OpenAI Drama With Microsoft
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Litecoin (LTC) Whales May Trigger Interesting Price Dynamics
2023/11/20 15:56
Litecoin (LTC) Whales May Trigger Interesting Price Dynamics
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD