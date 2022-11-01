Twitter Drama Increased Dogecoin’s Volatility, Analyst Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is known to be the favorite digital asset of the billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk. With the latest Twitter acquisition, the market intelligence platform Santiment says that DOGE’s volatility has increased.

As the popular memecoin hit a seven-month high of roughly $0.15 on Nov. 1, Santiment pointed out Musk’s “long-forgotten” influence on Dogecoin. The market intelligence platform believes the recent sudden price movement happened because of the billionaire’s tweet — a picture of a Shiba Inu dog wearing “clothes” with a Twitter logo, according to a U.Today report .

Many believe that Musk is hinting at Dogecoin’s integration into the micro-blogging platform.

The latest speculations come right after the billionaire announced that Twitter will allow content creators to monetize their content while there could be an $8 per month fee for using “Twitter Blue.”

Ads

Furthermore, Musk believes that the monthly fee would also “destroy the bots,” in a reply to Microstrategy’s Michael Saylor, according to a U.Today report on Tuesday.

According to CoinMarketCap (CMC) data , DOGE is trading at $0.143 at the time of writing, up by 13% in the past 24 hours. The memecoin’s market cap increased to a whopping $19 billion with a $7.8 billion 24-hour trading volume.

Per CMC, Dogecoin is the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap after flipping Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) in less than a week.