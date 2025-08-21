Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    CEO of Largest US Crypto Exchange Stuns with $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 5:31
    Coinbase CEO has joined the list of cryptocurrency luminaries who belong that the price of Bitcoin could hit $1 million
    Advertisement
    CEO of Largest US Crypto Exchange Stuns with $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Brian Armstrong, chief executive officer at American cryptocurrency exchange behemoth Coinbase, has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could potentially reach $1 million. 

    Armstrong sees the largest cryptocurrency achieving this milestone by 2030. 

    Main catalysts  

    “We are starting to see regulatory clarity emerge in the US, which I think is a bellwether for the rest of the G20,” he said. 

    HOT Stories
    CEO of Largest US Crypto Exchange Stuns with $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    XRP Paints Critical Divergence, Dogecoin (DOGE): Last Chance, Explosive Solana (SOL) Rally Now?
    XRP Golden Cross Flip, Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 — Crypto News Digest
    Scaramucci Compares Crypto to Uber

    The GENIUS Act, which establishes a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins, was signed into law earlier this summer in the U.S.

    Advertisement

    Armstrong is hopeful that key market structure legislation will also be passed this year, which he believes would be a significant milestone. 

    He has emphasized that the lack of regulatory clarity is holding back institutions from allocating a bigger portion of their funds to Bitcoin. 

    The billionaire also recalled that it would be “crazy” for someone to suggest a few years ago that the U.S. would hold Bitcoin as part of its official strategic reserve. However, this is the reality now. 

    As reported by U.Today, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently stated that the U.S. would not be buying more Bitcoin on top of the forfeited coins, but he then backtracked on this statement within the same day. 

    Armstrong has added that Coinbase provides services to a total of 240 government entities. “Govermemts are now getting more and more engaged in this,” he stressed. 

    The risk of governments shutting down Bitcoin has been “severely diminished,” Armstrong said. 

    Other $1 million predictions

    Armstrong is not the only crypto luminary who has predicted that Bitcoin could potentially surpass the much-coveted $1 million milestone. 

    In May, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao forecasted that the flagship coin could reach seven figures during the current cycle. 

    As reported by U.Today, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz also sees Bitcoin hitting $1 million, potentially surpassing the market cap of gold, if the U.S. keeps printing money. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 8:05
    Binance CEO Initiates Hot Crypto Discussion on X: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 6:07
    U.S. Government Increases Its ETH Holdings
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)
    MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
    Quan2um Establishes Shariah Advisory Council to Uphold Highest Standards of Islamic Finance in Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 8:05
    Binance CEO Initiates Hot Crypto Discussion on X: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 6:07
    U.S. Government Increases Its ETH Holdings
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 5:31
    CEO of Largest US Crypto Exchange Stuns with $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all