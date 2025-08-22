Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 8:31
    Apple rapidly fixed exploit that could cause some serious losses
    Advertisement
    Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    An urgent security update for iOS 18.6 has been released by Apple, 2. iPadOS 18.6.2, and macOS to address a critical zero-day vulnerability in its ImageIO framework (CVE-2025-43300). This vulnerability, which has already been used in the wild, allowed hackers to exploit such a primitive functionality as image opening to jeopardize device security and possibly empty wallets for cryptocurrency users.

    Core issue

    The flaw is caused by an out-of-bounds write problem in ImageIO, which is Apple’s system for handling image files on iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Malicious images could be created by attackers with the intention of corrupting memory when viewed or opened.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/21/2025 - 20:08
    Holding Bitcoin Might Result in Jail Time for Pennsylvania Officials
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’
    Ripple to Bring RLUSD to Japan
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hiding 200% Potential, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Where Problem Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Ready for $5,000 Recovery

    According to Apple, a highly sophisticated attack that targeted particular individuals has already exploited this vulnerability. Despite the lack of specifics, Apple acknowledged that it is aware of active exploitation.

    Advertisement

    How is crypto affected? 

    This kind of zero-day exploit is particularly risky for cryptocurrency owners. An effective exploit might allow hackers to gain access to the device and use it to act like spyware, record keystrokes or steal authentication information. In essence, hackers would have access to someone’s cryptocurrency holdings if private keys, seed phrases or exchange login credentials were made public or stored poorly.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/21/2025 - 17:20
    XRP Hit With 101,445% Liquidation Imbalance First Time Ever, Rare Death Cross Threatens Bitcoin, SHIB Burns Rocket 2,196% — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    Because mobile and desktop apps are essential to cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges, a compromised iPhone, iPad or Mac provides direct access to a user’s assets. In many situations, just receiving or opening an image could have activated the exploit due to memory access.

    Phishing campaigns could therefore be distributed by disguising themselves as harmless image attachments, social media posts or even artwork associated with an NFT.

    You should update right away if you are using iOS, iPadOS or macOS. As the use of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, attackers are concentrating more on flaws that allow them to get around wallet encryption by targeting the operating system itself. Device-level security is equally as important as blockchain security.

    #Apple #Cryptocurrency Crime
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 7:57
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 5:17
    EU Might Launch Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ESCAPE Presale Live on Ethereum With $280K Raised, Hacken Audited and SolidProof KYC Verified
    Hyra Network Wins Prestigious Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit
    Fintech Week London Joins Forces with Fintech Fringe to Maximise Support for Scaling Companies
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 8:31
    Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 7:57
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 5:17
    EU Might Launch Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all