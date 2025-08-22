Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin at Crucial Point as RSI Signals Overbought Conditions

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 15:33
    Bitcoin in rebound mode as RSI overselling triggers sudden price breakout
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin at Crucial Point as RSI Signals Overbought Conditions
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the world's most valuable coin, is at a key level as market participants watch its price movement closely. On shorter time frames, the four-hour and six-hour charts are showing oversold RSI levels and bullish divergence, according to a chart from Scott Melker. These signals come at an important $112,000 support mark and coincide with news that could affect market sentiment.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin RSI patterns around key support zone

    CoinMarketCap data shows that Bitcoin is trading at $115,114.89 as of press time. The digital asset is below its recent record high of $124,000.

    Analysts point out that the four-hour and six-hour charts show bullish divergence with oversold RSI. Similar patterns may also be forming on the twelve-hour and daily charts.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 11:47
    New Bitcoin ATH Predicted by Saylor? ‘Beyond Horizon’ BTC
    ByYuri Molchan

    This is important because $112,000 has been acting as a strong support level for days. If the level holds, many believe it could open the way for another rise. If it fails, the market could see more pressure. 

    It is important to add that the timing is also drawing attention since these signals are appearing alongside wider global news about cryptocurrency. Some traders think the alignment of these indicators increases the chance of a rebound.

    More importantly, other market participants remain cautious, noting that the market has been unpredictable. The mixed views reflect how much weight investors are giving to both technical signals and current events.

    Philippines plans Bitcoin reserve

    In separate news from the price outlook, a major development has emerged from the Philippines. 

    A new bill, called the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, has been introduced to buy 2,000 BTC every year for five years and hold it for twenty years.

    Sponsors of the bill explained that the goal is to strengthen the country’s financial position and add long-term stability. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 18:42
    Breaking: Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    He also believes it would help the Philippines take part in the growing global cryptocurrency market. If approved, the measure would make the Philippines one of the first countries to officially build such a reserve.

    Meanwhile, Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone has warned that a sudden price surge could prompt a reaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 22, 2025 - 15:13
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Aug 22, 2025 - 14:55
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Leading Tech Brands drive future digital economy to support Nigeria’s US$1 trillion 2030 vision at West Africa’s largest tech, AI & Startup Show
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 15:33
    Bitcoin at Crucial Point as RSI Signals Overbought Conditions
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 22, 2025 - 15:13
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 22
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 22, 2025 - 14:55
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 22
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all