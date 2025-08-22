Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Transfer Worth $100,774,102 Reveals Ripple's Routes

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 12:23
    $100,774,102 XRP change unknown hands, but here's what Ripple has to do with it
    Advertisement
    XRP Transfer Worth $100,774,102 Reveals Ripple's Routes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A transfer worth $100,774,102 just went through the XRP Ledger. The transfer moved 35,000,000 XRP in a way that points back to Ripple rather than a private holder. At first, the transaction appeared straightforward — one wallet pushing coins out to another. However, following the trail reveals that it was more complex, according to XRPWallets.

    Advertisement

    The originating account split its output, with 10 million XRP traveling one way and the larger 35 million XRP block traveling along a different route. The larger portion stopped briefly at an address already tied to Ripple before nearly 30 million XRP landed in a wallet identified by trackers as part of the On-Demand Liquidity network.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 10:37
    1 Billion XRP Mark Lost: On-Chain Activity in Shambles
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    New Bitcoin ATH Predicted by Saylor? ‘Beyond Horizon’ BTC
    XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser
    Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’

    To someone scanning raw ledger entries, it may appear as though "unknown wallets" are shifting hundreds of millions of dollars back and forth with no clear purpose, but this pattern is familiar. 

    Advertisement

    Ripple often moves tokens this way when reshuffling reserves, positioning liquidity for corridors, or fulfilling obligations linked to institutional clients. The hops and unlabeled addresses mask intent, but the direction almost always aligns with Ripple’s internal structure.

    XRP price reaction to Ripple transfers

    This movement comes at a time when pressure is on the XRP market. The token has slipped 7.82% over the past week and is now trading near $2.84, down from above $3.4 earlier in August. 

    For context, a 35 million XRP transaction is large enough to equal about a third of the daily spot turnover on some midtier exchanges.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 10:02
    XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The chart shows XRP at a delicate point, testing the $2.80 area. Holding above this keeps the current structure, with a potential return to $3.20-$3.40 if the market allows. A drop below this could reach the $2.40-$2.50 range, which was the base before the July rally.

    The next few weeks may show if Ripple is preparing for more transactions or if XRP dips further before stability returns.

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 11:47
    New Bitcoin ATH Predicted by Saylor? ‘Beyond Horizon’ BTC
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 11:22
    Crypto 'Manipulation Hits ATH': Shiba Inu Exec Makes Big Disclaimer
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    Trezor Suite Now Supports WalletConnect for Secure Access to dApps
    ESCAPE Presale Live on Ethereum With $280K Raised, Hacken Audited and SolidProof KYC Verified
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 12:23
    XRP Transfer Worth $100,774,102 Reveals Ripple's Routes
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 11:47
    New Bitcoin ATH Predicted by Saylor? ‘Beyond Horizon’ BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 11:22
    Crypto 'Manipulation Hits ATH': Shiba Inu Exec Makes Big Disclaimer
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all