Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP on Verge of $11.8 Billion Stablecoin Integration That May Change It All

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 13:07
    XRP becomes next in line to back $11.8 billion stablecoin USDe by Ethena
    Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of $11.8 Billion Stablecoin Integration That May Change It All
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethena's USDe has climbed past $11.7 billion in supply, a number that puts it shoulder to shoulder with the biggest dollar-pegged coins out there, and while that alone would be enough, what really stands out this week is the green light from Ethena's risk committee that XRP now fits the profile to be brought in as collateral. 

    Advertisement

    In other words, the token that for years was imagined as the rails for banks might end up finding its first large-scale use in the dollar system holding up one of the biggest stablecoins there.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 10:37
    1 Billion XRP Mark Lost: On-Chain Activity in Shambles
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    New Bitcoin ATH Predicted by Saylor? ‘Beyond Horizon’ BTC
    XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser
    Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’

    The checklist that makes this possible is not simple, but it is also not the kind of thing many assets can pass. 

    Advertisement

    To be used as USDe collateral, the asset needs more than $1 billion in open interest, daily volumes above $100 million and order books deep enough to take size without bending the market. BNB was approved today, and now XRP has been teased as the next asset that clears all the bars.

    No surprise it's XRP

    XRP price is at $2.80, carries a market value of $166 billion and turns over more than $5 billion a day across exchanges. Those figures mean it has the liquidity and activity needed to sit inside USDe’s system, which is already minting hundreds of millions a week and paying out close to 9% on staked positions. 

    Ethena has already logged $500 million in total interest revenue — $13.4 million of that just last week — so this stablecoin machine is clearly running hot.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 10:02
    XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    All the time XRP holders thought the big reveal would come from banks finally using it to settle payments at scale. But the real picture is drawn differently. Maybe XRP’s biggest role is not in old finance at all, but in helping to underpin the stablecoin infrastructure that is being built at the front of the market right now.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 13:03
    If Bitcoin Jumps, Fed Reserve Might React, Mike McGlone Warns
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 12:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price Breakout in 3 Days? Or Not
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    Trezor Suite Now Supports WalletConnect for Secure Access to dApps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 13:07
    XRP on Verge of $11.8 Billion Stablecoin Integration That May Change It All
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 13:03
    If Bitcoin Jumps, Fed Reserve Might React, Mike McGlone Warns
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 12:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price Breakout in 3 Days? Or Not
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all