New Bitcoin ATH Predicted by Saylor? ‘Beyond Horizon’ BTC

Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin evangelist and executive chairman of the Strategy BTC giant, has taken to his official social media account to convey another important message to the global crypto community.

His tweet hints at his firm, ultra-bullish belief in the long-term potential of Bitcoin and could even hint at an upcoming price surge. It is obvious that Saylor is looking forward to a new all-time high of this digital commodity.

Saylor's "Beyond the Horizon" prediction

As usual, Michael Saylor has posted an AI-made image of himself. This time, he looks like a pioneer who came to America and is now driving his cart with horses to the horizon in search of a better life, land for farming, cattle, etc.

The caption states exactly this: “Beyond the Horizon,” where the B is depicted with four vertical strokes, symbolizing Bitcoin. It is sort of like the $ sign for the U.S. dollar.

Hint at new ATH coming?

The world’s bellwether crypto, Bitcoin, has seen several all-time price highs this year already. The first one took place on Jan. 20, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Then an ATH occurred in March, June, etc. The most recent one was marked at $124,457 on Aug. 14.

Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $112,247 — almost 10% from the recent historic price peak.

The ATHs were reached despite Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell refusing to slash interest rates for fear of inflation growing strong again. However, this month, the CPI came out below expectations, and many began to anticipate that in September, the Federal Reserve will finally fulfill that interest rate cut many are looking forward to.

Still, Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm, Strategy, has been accumulating BTC regardless of the price — both on dips and highs. This week, on Monday, Saylor announced another acquisition as Strategy added 430 Bitcoins worth $51 million to its stash. Now, the company holds a total of 629,376 BTC valued at $70,625,239,027.