Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 14:54
    Can upward move of Ethereum (ETH) continue to $4,500 mark?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is back to green, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4.79%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is on its way to the local resistance of $4,336. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $4,400 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is far from support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means none of the sides has accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/20/2025 - 15:30
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $4,300-$4,500 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH has bounced off the support of $4,093. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a high chance to see a test of the $4,800-$5,000 area.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,267 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 14:39
    XRPL Validator Reacts to Ripple's Alliance With Crypto Heavyweights: 'Important'
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 13:56
    Dogecoin Bags 343,069% in Liquidation Imbalance, Will Price Follow?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hyra Network Wins Prestigious Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit
    Fintech Week London Joins Forces with Fintech Fringe to Maximise Support for Scaling Companies
    OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Aug 21, 2025 - 14:54
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 21
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 14:39
    XRPL Validator Reacts to Ripple's Alliance With Crypto Heavyweights: 'Important'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 13:56
    Dogecoin Bags 343,069% in Liquidation Imbalance, Will Price Follow?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all