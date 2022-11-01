Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for November 1

Tue, 11/01/2022 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has DOGE reached overbought zone yet?
DOGE Price Analysis for November 1
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are trying to hold the initiative; however, some coins have already entered the correction phase.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by almost 13% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite the growth, DOGE is coming back to the recently created support level at $0.13638, which means that buyers are losing the initiative. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the breakout might lead to the test of the $0.13 zone.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily time frame, DOGE has made a false breakout of the $0.1515 mark. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the bears might come back to the game, which could lead to a drop to the $0.13 mark.

DOGE/BTCchart byTradingView

On the daily time frame against BTC, DOGE is facing almost the same issue. The price has made a false breakout of the BTC 0.00000721 mark against the increased volume.

Related
DOGE Price Analysis for October 30

At the moment, there are pretty low chances to see a further rise as the coin has grown a lot by now. In this case, a more likely scenario is a slight correction to the BTC 0.0000065 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.1381 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Billionaire Novogratz's Firm Exploring Mass Layoffs
11/01/2022 - 16:12
Billionaire Novogratz's Firm Exploring Mass Layoffs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Enemy, Former SEC Chair, Now Supports It Inadvertently, Here's How
11/01/2022 - 15:50
Ripple Enemy, Former SEC Chair, Now Supports It Inadvertently, Here's How
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Sets All-time High in Number of Addresses with Balances Over 1 Million
11/01/2022 - 15:40
XRP Sets All-time High in Number of Addresses with Balances Over 1 Million
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev