DOGE Price Analysis for November 1

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are trying to hold the initiative; however, some coins have already entered the correction phase.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by almost 13% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the growth, DOGE is coming back to the recently created support level at $0.13638, which means that buyers are losing the initiative. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the breakout might lead to the test of the $0.13 zone.

On the daily time frame, DOGE has made a false breakout of the $0.1515 mark. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the bears might come back to the game, which could lead to a drop to the $0.13 mark.

On the daily time frame against BTC, DOGE is facing almost the same issue. The price has made a false breakout of the BTC 0.00000721 mark against the increased volume.

At the moment, there are pretty low chances to see a further rise as the coin has grown a lot by now. In this case, a more likely scenario is a slight correction to the BTC 0.0000065 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.1381 at press time.