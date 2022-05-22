Original U.Today article

TRX Price Analysis for May 22

Denys Serhiichuk
Has TRX accumulated enough power for the mid-term bullish trend?
TRX Price Analysis for May 22
On the last day of the week, bulls have seized the initiative as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

TRX/USD

TRX has followed the bounceback of other coins, rising by 4.66% over the last 24 hours.

On the local time frame, TRX has broken the resistance and is trying to fix above it. If bulls can do that by the end of the day, the impulse can continue to the zone around $0.08 soon.

On the daily chart, TRX is about to start rising after an accumulation phase. If the buying trading volume goes up, there is a high chance to see the test of the interim level at $0.08254 next week.

From the mid-term perspective, TRX is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is far away from its crucial levels. In this case, the altcoin needs more time to accumulate power before a sharp move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.07-$0.08 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming weeks.

TRX is trading at $0.07648 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

