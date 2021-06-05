Tron's Justin Sun Becomes "Golden Whale." Here's What This Means

Justin Sun, founder of Tron (TRX) and CEO of BitTorrent (BTT), has obtained a unique NFT for 12.6 Bitcoins (BTC). Why is it so expensive?

The NFT Glee team held a unique auction at the Bitcoin 2021 conference. This one-of-a-kind Golden Whale Pass provides its owner with lifetime access to all Bitcoin conference events tokenized as an NFT.

Justin Sun, Whale of all whales

Justin Sun, a renowned crypto entrepreneur and charismatic leader of Tron and BitTorrent, took part in the largest NFT auction to date.

We are excited to announce @justinsuntron has secured the First Edition Golden Whale Pass by winning the #ForeverWhale NFT with a 12.6 BTC bid!



Congratulations, Justin!

And thank you @NFT_glee and @Blockstream for making this possible.



Much, much more to come... pic.twitter.com/D6nnlgTwTh — Bitcoin 2021 (@TheBitcoinConf) June 4, 2021

He paid 12.6 Bitcoins (BTC) (more than $460,000 in equivalent) for the "Golden Whale Pass" token that guarantees him lifetime access to all Bitcoin conferences in the future, as well as providing him with access to multiple VIP benefits.

Meanwhile, the winner of the auction is going to donate this NFT to the flagship Tron-based ecosystem of digital collectibles, APENFT:

It is exciting to see large scale NFT use cases such as the Golden Whale Pass and I am excited to be a part of this legacy. Congratulations to The Bitcoin Conference team and the NFT Glee team, I plan on donating this NFT to the APENFT project and look forward to using my pass well into the future.

With 50,000 attendees, the Bitcoin 2021 conference is the largest event in the history of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Tron (TRX) increases its bet on NFTs

With this eccentric purchase, Mr. Sun stresses his commitment to the concept of non-fungible tokens.

Previously, Tron Foundation launched a $30 million fund to acquire the most impressive digital artworks in the segment.

Namely, Femme Nue Couchee Au Collier by Pablo Picasso was tokenized on Tron in late April 2021.