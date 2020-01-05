Tron Becomes The Most Popular Ecosystem for dApps Users, Report Says

The market of decentralized applications remains whale-dominated with 60% of dApps built on Ethereum. But the first days of 2020s have brought some bad news for the king.

It looks like 2020 will be the year of savage rivalry between Tron and EOS blockchains for the attention of dApp developers and users. While the whole market functions like an oligopoly with 94 % of dApps hosted by Ethereum, EOS, and Tron respectively, every resounding breakthrough can impact dApps sector heavily.

Ethereum Domination Challenged?

Yesterday, Mike McCarthy, the advocate of Tron and BitTorrent platforms, revealed interesting statistics. According to him, the share of all daily total dApp users utilizing the Tron ecosystem exceeded 50 %.

Only 20 % of this figure belongs to Tron directly while the BitTorrent and LINO platforms account for the rest of the Tron ecosystem share.

Over half of All Daily Total DApp Users use the TRON Ecosystem - 51.5%.



(55% if we can presume Steemit also?🤔)#TRON #TRX #BitTorrent #BTT #DLIVE #steemit



Please tell your CEOs, CTOs and Devs to not fall for the Ethereum myth, because TRON is where all the action is happening pic.twitter.com/Vc4DEU0Wqj — Mike McCarthy (@MikeNerdUK) January 4, 2020

Mr. McCarthy also hinted on the rumors about the potential SteemIt acquisition by Tron. Justin Sun, CEO of Tron Foundation, two months ago left the community guessing by his tweet on possible new M&A deal.

May Tron Skyrocket?

Commentators in Mr. McCarthy Twitter noted that this breakthrough is not clearly 'fair' as different platforms have different use-cases. Therefore, the rapid increase of daily users amount shouldn't be treated as an obvious sign of commercial success.

By the way, the Tron platform showed really brilliant progress in Q4, 2019. It was the Tron platform that some dApps impacted by the infamous EOS congestion decided to migrate. So, this pretty figure of 50+ % may be one of the first milestones for Tron to achieve in 2020.

