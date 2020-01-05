BTC
1.53%
7470.29
ETH
2.37%
137.52
LTC
3.57%
44.36
EOS
4.14%
2.765
XRP
1.66%
0.1962
ADA
2.21%
0.03519
NEO
1.32%
9.273
TRX
2.53%
0.01379
Tron Becomes The Most Popular Ecosystem for dApps Users, Report Says

0
📰 News
  Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    The market of decentralized applications remains whale-dominated with 60% of dApps built on Ethereum. But the first days of 2020s have brought some bad news for the king.

It looks like 2020 will be the year of savage rivalry between Tron and EOS blockchains for the attention of dApp developers and users. While the whole market functions like an oligopoly with 94 % of dApps hosted by Ethereum, EOS, and Tron respectively, every resounding breakthrough can impact dApps sector heavily.

Ethereum Domination Challenged?

Yesterday, Mike McCarthy, the advocate of Tron and BitTorrent platforms, revealed interesting statistics. According to him, the share of all daily total dApp users utilizing the Tron ecosystem exceeded 50 %.

Only 20 % of this figure belongs to Tron directly while the BitTorrent and LINO platforms account for the rest of the Tron ecosystem share.

Mr. McCarthy also hinted on the rumors about the potential SteemIt acquisition by Tron. Justin Sun, CEO of Tron Foundation, two months ago left the community guessing by his tweet on possible new M&A deal.

May Tron Skyrocket?

Commentators in Mr. McCarthy Twitter noted that this breakthrough is not clearly 'fair' as different platforms have different use-cases. Therefore, the rapid increase of daily users amount shouldn't be treated as an obvious sign of commercial success.

By the way, the Tron platform showed really brilliant progress in Q4, 2019. It was the Tron platform that some dApps impacted by the infamous EOS congestion decided to migrate. So, this pretty figure of 50+ % may be one of the first milestones for Tron to achieve in 2020.

Will Tron exceed Ethereum? Share your forecasts with us in the Comments section below!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    John McAfee is walking back on his most important promise that has kept the cryptocurrency community entertained for more than two years

John McAfee has just backpedaled on one of the wildest wagers in the history of crypto. In his recent tweet, the cybersecurity tycoon makes it clear that his promise to eat his penis if the Bitcoin price doesn't go to $1 mln by Dec. 31, 2020, was simply a "ruse" that was meant to attract new users. 

A short story 

Back in July 2017, less than six months before Bitcoin became the biggest topic worldwide, McAfee took to Twitter to make an unprecedented claim that he would eat his penis on national television if Bitcoin failed to reach $500,000. Five months later, he upped the ante with the now-famous $1 mln price target.

Throughout these years, McAfee continued to stand by his prediction. As reported by U.Today, he still insisted that BTC could end up in the seven-digit reality as of Dec. 13, 2019. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $7,462, which means that its price would have to increase by 13,286 percent in twelve months for McAfee's body to remain safe.         

His prediction became so popular that there is even the "Dickening" countdown till Dec. 31, 2020 (it is called after the reward "halvening" that will take place in May). However, now that McAfee has turned his back on Bitcoin, this site might no longer be relevant.  

Bitcoin and Modal T 

Moreover, the eccentric septuagenarian has apparently had a change of heart about Bitcoin since he's now certain that the top cryptocurrency has "an ancient technology," and newer blockchains will effectively replace it. McAfee compared Bitcoin to the Ford Model Twhich is generally considered to be the very first affordable car. 

While McAfee himself did not mention any specific names in his tell-all tweet, the thread got instantly swarmed with people who wanted to pitch their favorite cryptocurrencies — from some top altcoins to obscure projects. 

A bit later, he named privacy-focused coin Monero as the new clear winner.     

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

