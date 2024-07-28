TRON Founder Justin Sun Urges Elon Musk to Do This for Bitcoin

TRON founder Justin Sun has publicly called on Elon Musk to bring back the Bitcoin emoji on X, formerly known as Twitter. The digital currency symbol, once a common presence in Bitcoin-related discussions on the platform, has mysteriously disappeared.

Advertisement

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of the Bitcoin emoji has caused concern among members of the crypto community, particularly those active on X. The platform has historically served as a central hub for cryptocurrency discourse, with its user base often at the forefront of industry trends.

The Bitcoin emoji was a shorthand for the digital asset, decorating conversation and engagement.

Musk can be called a cryptocurrency advocate as he has previously expressed his support for Bitcoin. His endorsement has been instrumental in the mainstream adoption of the asset, cementing his status as a key influencer in the digital currency space. And especially in the DOGE community, for example.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Given his history of championing Bitcoin and his understanding of the crypto community, Sun's appeal is aimed squarely at Musk's influence. By restoring the Bitcoin emoji, the billionaire could reaffirm his support for BTC and demonstrate his continued commitment to cryptocurrency adoption.

Such a move would likely be met with enthusiasm by the market participants and could further impact the positive sentiment that is building around Bitcoin right now.