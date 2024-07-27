    Elon Musk Responds to Bitcoin El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's Vital Question

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk has engaged himself in discussion with president of 'Bitcoin state' El Salvador
    Sat, 27/07/2024 - 12:57
    Elon Musk Responds to Bitcoin El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's Vital Question
    Tech billionaire and innovative serial entrepreneur Elon Musk offered his answer to an important question published by Nayib Bukele — President of El Salvador, the state that adopted Bitcoin as a national currency several years ago.

    Musk engages in discussion with "Bitcoin country president" Bukele

    Bukele asked perhaps a trifle provocative question, asking: “What the West is fighting for?” CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, owner of the X social media platform Elon Musk decided to offer him a response, looking at his question at a slightly different angle, a much broader one.

    Musk believes that it is worth taking a look on a much bigger scale on the issue raised by Bukele. And of a large scale, the X owner reckons, “Civilization in general should seek to increase consciousness and explore the stars, in order to understand the Universe.”

    Musk often shares this take of his in multiple interviews and podcasts, in which he takes part, saying that he wants to make humanity a multi-planetary species in order to spread human consciousness around the universe and thus prevent mankind from extinction, which be believes is likely in the future should people remain only on Earth.

    The first goal Elon Musk targets is Mars, and for this reason he has built reusable space rockets and recently has been striving to launch them to the orbit. Many agree with him and support him on this course. He has many fans within the Dogecoin community since Musk is a well-known DOGE fan.

    These people hope that if Musk does not integrate DOGE payments on X, he will at least use Dogecoin as a currency when Mars is colonized and becomes sustainable and independent of Earth.

    Elon Musk removes Bitcoin sign from X

    On Friday, a wave of puzzled and stunned posts rolled on X as users were questioning Elon Musk’s decision to remove the Bitcoin hashmoji from the platform. It seems, though, that this measure was taken not only in connection with BTC but with all other cryptos as well — not a single hashmoji of crypto can now be seen on the X network.

    The news was officially announced by the X user “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge) who is a member of the Dogecoin team and an insider of the X team.

