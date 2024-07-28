    Original U.Today article

    SHIB and DOGE Prediction for July 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will drop of DOGE and SHIB last?
    Sun, 28/07/2024 - 14:38
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are holding the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 5.72% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has almost not changed.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is far from the key levels, meaning neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy for a sharp move.

    The falling volume also confirms such a statement. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the $0.12-$0.14 zone is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1297 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 3.52%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, SHIB is also looking bearish. At the moment, the rate is on the way to test the support level of $0.00001592. If a breakout happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.000015 area next week.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001677 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

