    TRON Founder Justin Sun Breaks Silence on $69,000 Bitcoin Long

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    TRON founder Justin Sun reveals truth about his alleged $69,000 Bitcoin long position
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 12:05
    Cover image via youtu.be
    A well-known figure in the crypto industry, Justin Sun, founder of TRON (TRX) and chief adviser to Huobi, opened up in an unusual post on social networks. In particular, he responded to rumors regarding his Bitcoin investments.

    Sun expressed confidence in Bitcoin's future but clarified that he did not take a long position at the $69,000 price level.

    This clarification came in response to a claim by Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, who alleged that Sun had opened a substantial Bitcoin long position using stUSDT as collateral.

    HTX whale saga

    Ju claimed that Sun is a mysterious HTX whale, who opened a long Bitcoin position at $67,000 with at least $420 million in positions.

    He pointed out that the USDT reserve was around $24 million and questioned the source of the collateral, stating that Sun used $460 million worth of stUSDT, a stablecoin project with a high annual percentage yield, with 89% of the supply in HTX.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Interestingly, Ju later deleted his post, explaining that he intended to clarify matters with the exchange team. He emphasized that he was not being compensated for this action and did not want to harm their business before they had a chance to comment.

    While Sun denied purchasing BTC at the $69,000 level, he did not address allegations regarding his Ethereum acquisitions. Recently, Spot On Chain reported that since Feb. 8, Sun may have bought 362,751 ETH, worth approximately $1.11 billion, via three wallets.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

