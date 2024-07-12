Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Traders Succumb to “Extreme Fear”

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin has repeatedly failed to reclaim the $60,000 level
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 6:18
    Bitcoin Traders Succumb to “Extreme Fear”
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Fear and Greed Index, a popular Bitcoin sentiment indicator, has now plunged into the "extreme greed" territory with 25 points out of 100. 

    Advertisement

    This is the first time in 18 months that the index has recorded such an extremely low reading. 

    Last time this happened, the cryptocurrency market was still trying to get back on its feet following the shocking collapse of the FTX exchange.  

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left
    Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike

    Related
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Unveils His Trading Secrets
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 15:03
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Unveils His Trading Secrets
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Now, the cryptocurrency market has been hit by Mt. Gox repayments as well as a non-stop selling spree by the German state of Saxony. 

    On Thursday, the price of the leading cryptocurrency surged to $59,516 due to lower-than-expected US inflation data that reviewed hopes of multiple rate cuts this year. 

    Related
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 08:50
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, Bitcoin's attempt to break through the $60,000 resistance level ended up being a failure.  

    The cryptocurrency has been hit by another strong bout of selling by Saxony. On Thursday, it sent another $286 million worth of BTC to various trading platforms. The good news? The state has almost no Bitcoin left to sell. It now holds less than 10% of the coins that were originally confiscated from the Movie2k website back in January.

    A steady stream of Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows is likely to improve the current sentiment. On Thursday, these products logged nearly $79 million worth of fresh money, with BlackRock's IBIT accounting for the vast majority of the sum. 

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $57,246, according to CoinGecko data.    

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Jul 12, 2024 - 6:22
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    Jul 12, 2024 - 6:22
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left
    Jul 12, 2024 - 6:22
    German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Token (WXT) Debuts with a Stellar 18% Growth
    Zero Hash Integrates Sui Blockchain Accessibility
    $PONZIO Achieves Unprecedented Success in Memecoin Space with its Innovative Debase Mechanics
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Traders Succumb to “Extreme Fear”
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD