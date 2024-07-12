Bitcoin Traders Succumb to “Extreme Fear”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Fear and Greed Index, a popular Bitcoin sentiment indicator, has now plunged into the "extreme greed" territory with 25 points out of 100.

This is the first time in 18 months that the index has recorded such an extremely low reading.

Last time this happened, the cryptocurrency market was still trying to get back on its feet following the shocking collapse of the FTX exchange.

Now, the cryptocurrency market has been hit by Mt. Gox repayments as well as a non-stop selling spree by the German state of Saxony.

On Thursday, the price of the leading cryptocurrency surged to $59,516 due to lower-than-expected US inflation data that reviewed hopes of multiple rate cuts this year.

However, Bitcoin's attempt to break through the $60,000 resistance level ended up being a failure.

The cryptocurrency has been hit by another strong bout of selling by Saxony. On Thursday, it sent another $286 million worth of BTC to various trading platforms. The good news? The state has almost no Bitcoin left to sell. It now holds less than 10% of the coins that were originally confiscated from the Movie2k website back in January.

A steady stream of Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows is likely to improve the current sentiment. On Thursday, these products logged nearly $79 million worth of fresh money, with BlackRock's IBIT accounting for the vast majority of the sum.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $57,246, according to CoinGecko data.