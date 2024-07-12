Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 12

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bearish trend of Ethereum (ETH) ended yet?
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 9:55
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 12
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls do not seem ready for a continued upward move, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 1.66% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH remains bearish as it is coming back to the local support level of $3,055. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout to the $3,000 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to yesterday's bar's low. If the candle closes near it or below, the fall may continue to the vital area of $3,000 shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is far from key levels, which means neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move.

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $2,900-$3,100 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,074 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

