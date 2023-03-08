Traders Made 186 ETH on Massive Shiba Inu-Inspired SHIKOKU 96% Drop Fueled by Vitalik Buterin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Recently, the cryptocurrency market witnessed the catastrophic drop of Shiba Inu inspired token,SHIKOKU, which lost nearly 100% of its value after Vitalik Buterin unexpectedly sold 500 trillion tokens. However, some traders managed to turn the situation into profit.

SmartMoney and an arbitrageur noticed the sell-off and immediately bought SHIKOKU at very low prices, then sold it at a higher price. The SmartMoney bought 34.2T SHIKOKU with 14 ETH and sold 12.2T SHIKOKU for 38.36 ETH, 10T SHIKOKU for 26.24 ETH and transferred 10T SHIKOKU. They currently hold 2T SHIKOKU. The arbitrageur bought 38T SHIKOKU with 6 ETH and sold it for 89.6 ETH.

Vitalik Buterin's sale of 500 trillion SHIKOKU tokens resulted in the price of SHIKOKU plummeting by nearly 80%. This unexpected sell-off may have caught many investors off-guard and resulted in significant losses. However, some traders were quick to notice the situation and capitalized on the opportunity. This demonstrates the importance of being vigilant and keeping a close eye on the market.

A sudden drop in price is not uncommon in the cryptocurrency market, as it is highly volatile and subject to fluctuations. However, such extreme drops can result in panic-selling and further exacerbate the situation. Therefore, it is important to exercise caution and consider the long-term potential of a cryptocurrency before investing.

Despite the recent sell-off, SHIKOKU may recover in the future as it is extremely illiquid, and its price could swing higher after traders provide a relatively insignificant buying volume. However, investors should always conduct thorough research and analysis before investing in any cryptocurrency to avoid losses.