Trader Predicts Dogecoin (DOGE) May Outshine Bitcoin in New Bull Run

The most popular meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), has the opportunity to follow Bitcoin (BTC) should the major cryptocurrency continue its upward climb. This opinion was expressed by an expert trader widely known in cryptocurrency circles under the nickname "DonAlt." According to him, DOGE is one of the few altcoins that can outperform against the main cryptocurrency.

The trader has expressed his bullish views on the meme coin and its price chart before. Not earlier than yesterday, DonAlt in a post on X suggested that Dogecoin could expect another wave of growth, if we consider the first period when the DOGE price rose from $0.11 in October to $0.40 by mid-November.

If we assume that the next wave of growth will at least be half as big as the first, we can easily assume that Dogecoin will not only renew its high price but will finally cross the long-awaited and cherished mark of $1 per DOGE.

Would be a shame if history repeated itself pic.twitter.com/NJc36itTCl — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) November 19, 2024

In addition, the trader noted the commitment to consolidation followed by an upward move in DOGE on small time frames, such as the hourly. The Dogecoin price has pulled this kind of trick twice already, and the third consolidation is forming right here and now.

But first Bitcoin

However, as can be understood from the thesis of the trader, the Bitcoin movement is primary. The main cryptocurrency, in turn, does not upset the bulls and continues to update its historical maximum price, as it seems, at least once a week.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

As recently as yesterday, the price of BTC reached another peak of $93,905 on Binance. It seems that Bitcoin updates all-time highs so frequently that the reaction to this event, previously considered extremely rare, surprises few people.