    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Rejection at Crucial Price Point

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin bears are preventing push above $0.40 mark
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 10:14
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Rejection at Crucial Price Point
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader digital currency ecosystem is facing a cautionary trend as the prices of top altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) take a breather. With Bitcoin (BTC) soaring to a new all-time high (ATH) above $94,000 earlier, most altcoins raced along, but investors are now taking a profit. Dogecoin faces a sharp rejection while attempting to cross the $0.40 price.

    Dogecoin back to bounce

    Dogecoin is one of the most volatile digital currencies on the market today. At the time of writing, the coin was trading for $0.3928, up 2.63% in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. This uptick is a product of its internal volatility as the meme coin traded in the red in the early morning hours.

    Article image
    DOGE 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Exceed $1 and Claim Title 'King of Crypto,' Says Top Analyst
    Mon, 11/18/2024 - 08:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Exceed $1 and Claim Title 'King of Crypto,' Says Top Analyst
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The coin still maintains a deep correlation with Bitcoin, and the current rejection at $0.40 might be the boost it needs to move forward. Dogecoin has stayed in the spotlight throughout this bull rally. Analysts projected the possibility of reaching the $1 mark. 

    Elon Musk has recently helped to fan DOGE’s popularity, as the X owner occasionally makes reference to the coin. Despite the proven trend, most investors still base their adoption of Dogecoin on Musk's posts.

    In the near term, Dogecoin will move above $0.40 to reclaim its 30-day high of $0.4358.

    Meme coin season remain in mild swing

    The prices of most the meme coins are hovering close to their all-time highs (ATH). However, most of the tokens in this sector are facing intense rejections, proving how correlated they are to one another.

    For instance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down by 1.62% to $0.00002457, and dogwifhat (WIF) has slumped by 2.59% to $3.351. PEPE has, however, maintained marginal growth, soaring by 0.69% in 24 hours to $0.00002038 amid an intense whale boost.

    Related
    XRP Flips Dogecoin After Epic Rally Past $1
    Sun, 11/17/2024 - 09:59
    XRP Flips Dogecoin After Epic Rally Past $1
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    While each of these altcoins has its ecosystem and fundamentals, they are all positioned to fuel a unique rally as the broader market looks up to Bitcoin.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 9:50
    Vitalik Buterin Made Crucial Ethereum Statement
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 9:43
    Dogecoin Founder Highlights Poor ETH Performance Compared to BTC and DOGE
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Global World Premiere Lists ORA with Meme-Inspired Wealth Strategy
    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Rejection at Crucial Price Point
    Vitalik Buterin Made Crucial Ethereum Statement
    Dogecoin Founder Highlights Poor ETH Performance Compared to BTC and DOGE
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD