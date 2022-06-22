Bitcoin Advocate Michael Saylor Defends Telling People to Mortgage Their Houses

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has defended his controversial comment about Bitcoin investing in a recent interview with Fox Business.

"The critics always cherry-pick, and they beat up on you at certain times," he said.



Last March, when Bitcoin was changing hands at roughly $57,000, Saylor encouraged investors to liquidate their assets in order to buy Bitcoin on leverage in an interview.



The MicroStrategy CEO went as far as urging people to mortgage their houses so that they could invest more. The irresponsible remark came back to bite Saylor following the recent market crash.



