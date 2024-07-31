    Top Trader Predicts XRP Could Be on Cusp of Huge Breakout

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP might start "flying" soon, according to this top trader
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 18:26
    Top Trader Predicts XRP Could Be on Cusp of Huge Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Scott Melker, one of the most prominent traders, has joined the list of market analysts who believe that the XRP cryptocurrency could be on the cusp of another major rally. 

    Advertisement

    "Have not looked at this chart in ages, but it is in a REALLY interesting spot here. 4th touch of descending resistance here on the weekly. Rejection likely, but a breakout has this flying... worth watching, regardless of your feelings towards the token," Melker said in a post on the X social media network.   

    As reported by U.Today, the XRP cryptocurrency could be on the cusp of a potential Bollinger squeeze after a period of low volatility.

    HOT Stories
    Top Trader Predicts XRP Could Be on Cusp of Huge Breakout
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss
    Extreme Surge in XRP Whales Spotted
    $70,000 Breakthrough Eludes Bitcoin, What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Escapes Downtrend, But Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakthrough?

    Related
    No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Wed, 07/31/2024 - 16:05
    No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Moreover, recent analysis suggests that the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency could also continue gaining ground against Bitcoin. 

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is up 3.3% over the last week, outperforming other cryptocurrencies within the top 10.     

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image XRP Rallied 60,000% Last Time This Happened, Here's How Many SHIB U.S. Government Holds, Ethereum ICO Wallet Moves Millions in ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 31, 2024 - 18:48
    XRP Rallied 60,000% Last Time This Happened, Here's How Many SHIB U.S. Government Holds, Ethereum ICO Wallet Moves Millions in ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Jul 31, 2024 - 18:48
    No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price to $50,000? Target Updated by Analyst
    Jul 31, 2024 - 18:48
    Ethereum (ETH) Price to $50,000? Target Updated by Analyst
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    DSCVR Launches Canvas: A Massive Leap for Web3 Social Embedded Apps
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Trader Predicts XRP Could Be on Cusp of Huge Breakout
    XRP Rallied 60,000% Last Time This Happened, Here's How Many SHIB U.S. Government Holds, Ethereum ICO Wallet Moves Millions in ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    No, Bitcoin ETFs Didn't Lose $1.7 Billion in 24 Hours
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD