Top Trader Predicts Bullish 2025 for Dogecoin (DOGE)

Pseudonymous crypto trader Kaleo has predicted that chief meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is going to have an exciting year in 2025.

However, the price action of the meme cryptocurrency is going to be "rather boring" over the next few months, according to the chartist.

At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.09966 after plunging by 5.2%, according to CoinGecko data.

Is a breakout possible?

Earlier today, Ali, another pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader, has identified $0.11 as the key resistance level for Dogecoin. The bulls would need to target it in order to secure a convincing breakout.

According to data provided by analytics platform IntoTheBlock, 23,400 addresses hold a total $31 billion worth of DOGE at the $0.11 level. These figures explain why this resistance is crucially important for the leading meme coin.

A Doge-related token surges

In the meantime, First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO), a Dogecoin-related token, recently experienced a triple-digit price surge following a listing on the Binance exchange.

As reported by U.Today , Neiro is the name of a Shiba Inu dog related to Kabosu, the dog behind the iconic Doge meme that became an internet phenomenon inspired by Dogecoin.