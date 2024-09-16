    Top Trader Predicts Bullish 2025 for Dogecoin (DOGE)

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Dogecoin is on track to have an exciting year, according to this trader
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 18:36
    Top Trader Predicts Bullish 2025 for Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Pseudonymous crypto trader Kaleo has predicted that chief meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is going to have an exciting year in 2025. 

    However, the price action of the meme cryptocurrency is going to be "rather boring" over the next few months, according to the chartist. 

    At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.09966 after plunging by 5.2%, according to CoinGecko data. 

    The cryptocurrency is still down as much as 86.5% over the past 24 hours. 

    Is a breakout possible? 

    Earlier today, Ali, another pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader, has identified $0.11 as the key resistance level for Dogecoin. The bulls would need to target it in order to secure a convincing breakout. 

    According to data provided by analytics platform IntoTheBlock, 23,400 addresses hold a total $31 billion worth of DOGE at the $0.11 level. These figures explain why this resistance is crucially important for the leading meme coin. 

    A Doge-related token surges 

    In the meantime, First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO), a Dogecoin-related token, recently experienced a triple-digit price surge following a listing on the Binance exchange. 

    As reported by U.Today, Neiro is the name of a Shiba Inu dog related to Kabosu, the dog behind the iconic Doge meme that became an internet phenomenon inspired by Dogecoin. 

    Kabosu passed away in May at the age of 19. Atsuko Sato, Dogecoin's owner, has adopted Neiro, a new canine companion. The new pop instantly inspired a bunch of rivaling tokens on different blockchains. However, Sato was quick to distance herself from any Neiro-related tokens. 

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

