    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Exploding in Popularity. Here's What Makes It Special

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The new meme coin upstart is suffering from fractured liquidity
    Sun, 28/07/2024 - 18:17
    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Exploding in Popularity. Here's What Makes It Special
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Solana-based meme cryptocurrency Neiro (NEIRO) has been on a roll since its recent launch, sucking all the liquidity out of other meme coins. 

    In fact, various Neiro coins recorded more DEX volume combined over the past 24 hours than any Ethereum layer-2 chain.  

    What makes it stand out? 

    The new meme coin has a particularly strong narrative since it is named after the new dog of Atsuko Sato. The Japanese nursery school teacher rose to prominence as the owner of Kaboso, the famous Shiba Inu dog behind the iconic Doge meme. 

    HOT Stories
    Edward Snowden Issues Major Bitcoin Privacy Alert
    Michael Saylor's Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    Peter Schiff Accidentally Endorses Bitcoin
    Dogecoin's (DOGE) Golden Cross Potential, Bitcoin's (BTC) $70,000 Comeback, Solana's (SOL) Big Breakthrough Ahead

    As reported by U.Today, Kabosu passed away at the age of 19 in May. 

    Neiro, a 10-year-old shelter dog, was recently adopted by Sato. Obviously, meme coin aficionados jumped at the opportunity to create various meme coins with the name of the new member of the Doge family. 

    A warning from Sato

    Sato herself has issued a warning about new meme tokens related to Kabosu and Neiro in a social media post. She has stated that she does not endorse any crypto projects except for the Own The Doge DAO, which acquired the rights to the Doge image in April. 

    Why it might be a fad

    NEIRO has already attracted accusations of insider activity, with its developers allegedly holding a large portion of the token's supply. According to analytics platform Lookonchain, a developer behind the token managed to secure a gain of 5,169x by buying 97.5 NEIRO tokens and selling most of these tokens for SOL. 

    Moreover, liquidity remains fractured for now due to multiple different versions. The largest NEIRO token on the Ethereum appears to be a honeypot scam.  

    Some have already poured cold water on the new meme coin, arguing that it does not have the potential to become a billion-dollar project and compete with the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu due to lacking symbolism and cultural relevance. 

    Moreover, NEAR might struggle to be the DOGE beta due to the omnipresence of the original meme coin. 

    #Neiro News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image TRON Founder Justin Sun Urges Elon Musk to Do This for Bitcoin
    Jul 28, 2024 - 18:25
    TRON Founder Justin Sun Urges Elon Musk to Do This for Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Prediction for July 28
    Jul 28, 2024 - 18:25
    XRP Prediction for July 28
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image XRP Skyrockets 757% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Jul 28, 2024 - 18:25
    XRP Skyrockets 757% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Disney Officially Enters Metaverse Market Through Carrieverse
    Finnovex Middle East 2024: Beyond Boundaries – Reinventing Finance Through Hyper Connected Ecosystems in the Middle East
    India Digital Financefrontier: Fintech Unleashed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Exploding in Popularity. Here's What Makes It Special
    TRON Founder Justin Sun Urges Elon Musk to Do This for Bitcoin
    XRP Prediction for July 28
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD