    Top Trader Calls 700% XRP Win 'Giga Luck,' But $6.9 Target Still Alive

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 11:34
    XRP to $6.90? Top trader calls 700% XRP win "giga luck"
    Top Trader Calls 700% XRP Win 'Giga Luck,' But $6.9 Target Still Alive
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Crypto trader DonAlt, who is best known for correctly predicting XRP’s 2024 breakout, admitted he “got giga lucky” with the trade — despite being one of the few people to predict the rally several months in advance.

    Back in late 2024, DonAlt set out a scenario in which XRP could surge by up to 700%, with a long-term target of $6.90. This prediction seemed highly improbable at the time, given that the token was trading below $1 and was still facing legal challenges. 

    However, by July 2025, XRP had already spiked to $3.666 — a multi-year high that almost perfectly aligned with the upper end of his projected structure.

    Now, however, the trader is downplaying his success. In a recent X exchange, he described himself as "entirely washed" and claimed he was just "giga lucky with XRP."

    While this remark may sound self-deprecating, it has not gone unnoticed that his XRP target is technically still in play. In an earlier post, DonAlt confirmed that he is not ruling out $6.90 — the level he identified as the final stage of XRP's macro setup.

    At the same time, the trader has pulled back from making active calls, suggesting that the current structure of the market is unclear. His critique of AVAX — calling it an underperformer compared to SOL — also reflects the broader skepticism surrounding underperforming L1s, especially as altcoin cycles appear to be becoming increasingly selective.

    Whether the XRP price rises again or stalls here, DonAlt’s original thesis has already proven true. Even if he now attributes it to luck, his understanding of sentiment, timing and structure enabled him to identify one of the year's most dramatic breakouts — and this alone provides a solid foundation for XRP's future growth.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Prediction
