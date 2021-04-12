Top Stories of the Weekend: Ethereum and BNB Reach New ATH, While Peter Brandt Claims XRP Could Hit It Too

U.Today and Dukascopy TV have prepared a new digest to cover the trending news in crypto over the weekend. Don't miss it!

A U.S. court dismissed the SEC's request to disclose Ripple's financial records and Garlinghouse and Larsen's personal financial records. This decision is a first but very important victory for the payment decacorn that is struggling to defend itself against accusations of illegal securities selling. The XRP price rocketed on these announcements, which made trading legend Peter Brandt start talking about a possible bullish reversal to a new all-time high.

Meanwhile, both Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) achieved new price records. Two major altcoins excited their holders by breaking over $2,200 and $600, respectively. Ethereum's (ETH) price upsurge allowed it to surpass Coca-Cola, Adobe and Netflix by market capitalization for the first time.

However, the crypto scene is witnessing the first signs of the NFT mania exhausting itself. The NFT auction hosted by American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul failed to attract participants: the price of his rarible is sitting at a mediocre $10,455.

Grayscale Investments did not miss the chance to buy the dip and added another billion dollars to its Bitcoin (BTC) allocation, pushing the total to $46.1 billion.