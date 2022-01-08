Top ETH Whales Grab MATIC, LINK, FTX as Market Remains in Decline

Recent analytics data shows that some of the biggest ETH whales have again acquired large amounts of MATIC, LINK and FTX as the crypto market remains in decline

Over the past twenty-four hours, some whales on the top 1,000 ETH list have purchased large amounts of LINK, Polygon (MATIC) and FTX, continuing to bet on these coins, while the declining Bitcoin price is pushing the whole cryptocurrency market to the South.

Meanwhile, 18.2 million MATIC has been transferred by Binance and anonymous crypto wallets.

ETH whales keep buying lots of MATIC, LINK and FTX

As Bitcoin and the whole cryptocurrency market remains in decline, data provided by WhaleStats shows that in the past twenty-four hours, several whales that are on the list of the top 1,000 ETH ones have purchased quite a bit of MATIC, LINK and FTX.

Three whales have bought a combined 7,275,966 MATIC. That is the equivalent of $15,144,497. This was acquired by the wallets ranked 169, 119 and 557 by WhaleStats.

A total of 222,801 LINK has been bought by other three whales, among them was one that also grabbed 4.2 million MATIC – the 557-ranked one. This amount of LINK is worth $5,705,908.

Two whales have bought $85,522,611 worth of FTX token – that’s a total of 2,458,959 FTX.

One of the whales have made one transaction to buy MATIC and LINK and purchased the massive aforementioned FTX amount.

As per the WhaleStats data, MATIC remains the most traded token among the top 1,000 ETH whales in the past twenty-four hours. SHIB is the coin with the largest position by USD value. Both LINK and MATIC are among the top ten purchased coins in the last 24 hours.

Whales move 18.2 million MATIC

According to Whale Alert, two large MATIC transfers have been conducted over the past fifteen hours.

in the past ten hours, Binance exchange has shifted 5,861,079 MATIC tokens between its internal wallets. That amount of crypto constitutes $12,119,079 in fiat.

The second transfer was made between two anonymous wallets and carried twice as many coins – a whopping 12,414,921 MATIC worth $26,181,601).