Top-Tier ETH Whales Scoop Up 838 Million LINK and 4 Million MATIC

As per WhaleStats, over the past 15 hours, two of the biggest ETH whales have acquired 838.2 million LINK and 4 million MATIC, increasing their crypto holdings

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats crypto tracker has provided recent data related to several ETH whales among the 1,000 biggest ones, who just scooped up a large amount of LINK and four million of Polygon's MATIC tokens.

Besides, according to Whale Alert, half a million LINK have just been transferred between an anonymous wallet and the Binance exchange.

ETH whales acquire $21.7 million in LINK

According to WhaleStats, ETH whales ranked 2nd, 99th and 35th have performed eight massive transfers, grabbing a whopping 838,229 million LINK tokens worth $21,718,997 at the time of writing.

Six transfers were performed by the whale ranked 35th on the WhaleStats list of top ETH holders. The largest purchase here has been 199,999 LINK (that constitutes $4,693,999) by the second-biggest Ethereum whale 15 hours ago.

Ads Ads

Other large purchases included 127,999 LINK by the 35th largest ETH whale, preceded by an acquisition of 155,110 LINK tokens and 130,010 LINK. The other transactions by this crypto holder equaled 50,000-60,000 LINK.

The 35-ranked ETH wallet is 0xc333e80ef2dec2805f239e3f1e810612d294f771. At the moment, LINK holds the biggest position by USD value here, and the overall amount of LINK in USD stored here at the moment is $46,096,096. That is 11.47% of the total ERC-20 holdings on this address.

The second-ranked whale prefers FTT as the biggest token by USD value and holds $1,678,755,710 worth of it (42.33% of their total crypto holdings). LINK constitutes only $52,870,300 in USD and 1.33% of their crypto treasures.

500,000 LINK moved to Binance

Another massive LINK transaction was made over the past hour, according to Whale Alert DLT tracker, by an unknown crypto holder to the Binance exchange. The "unknown" crypto whale transferred a whopping 550,954 LINK – that is, around $14,452,227.

ETH whales keep purchasing MATIC

WhaleStats also spread the word about two whales purchasing MATIC. One of them is the third-ranked holder among the top 1,000 ETH whales; they bought 2,000,000 MATIC tokens worth $4,840,000.

The second whale is ranked 296th on the WhaleStats scale. They have purchased a similar amount of MATIC: 2,005,641, totaling $4,813,538.