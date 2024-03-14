Craig Wright Not Satoshi Nakamoto – UK Court Officially States

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an unexpected turn of events, U.K. judge James Mellor has ruled that the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright is nothing more than a self-proclaimed one. The judge’s ruling has now made the whole crypto community sigh with relief – Wright is officially not Satoshi Nakamoto, not the author of the Bitcoin code and not the author of the BTC whitepaper.

This came as a result of a lawsuit brought by COPA (the Crypto Open Patent Alliance) against Craig Wright, begun in 2021. In 2016, Australian computer scientist Wright proclaimed himself to be Satoshi.

Twitter cofounder and Bitcoin evangelist Jack Dorsey also posted the judge’s ruling on his Twitter/X page.

In 2018, Wright also launched Bitcoin SV (Satoshi Vision) crypto, claiming that this is the “real” Bitcoin, and BTC has nothing to do with the initial coin launched in 2009.