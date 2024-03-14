Advertisement
AD

Craig Wright Not Satoshi Nakamoto – UK Court Officially States

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
UK court officially denies Craig Wright as real Bitcoin creator Satoshi
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 14:18
Craig Wright Not Satoshi Nakamoto – UK Court Officially States
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an unexpected turn of events, U.K. judge James Mellor has ruled that the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright is nothing more than a self-proclaimed one. The judge’s ruling has now made the whole crypto community sigh with relief – Wright is officially not Satoshi Nakamoto, not the author of the Bitcoin code and not the author of the BTC whitepaper.

Advertisement

This came as a result of a lawsuit brought by COPA (the Crypto Open Patent Alliance) against Craig Wright, begun in 2021. In 2016, Australian computer scientist Wright proclaimed himself to be Satoshi.

Twitter cofounder and Bitcoin evangelist Jack Dorsey also posted the judge’s ruling on his Twitter/X page.

In 2018, Wright also launched Bitcoin SV (Satoshi Vision) crypto, claiming that this is the “real” Bitcoin, and BTC has nothing to do with the initial coin launched in 2009.

Related
When Dogecoin Hits $1.69, Everyone Will Freak Out, Dogecoin Founder Says

#Jack Dorsey #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
2024/03/14 14:14
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Says AI Impersonation Will Surge in 2025
2024/03/14 14:17
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Says AI Impersonation Will Surge in 2025
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin vs. Gold: Glassnode Cofounders Predict 65X BTC Breakout
2024/03/14 14:14
Bitcoin vs. Gold: Glassnode Cofounders Predict 65X BTC Breakout
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

From Past to Present: The Evolution of Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Taki Games & Genopets Accelerate Mainstream Adoption Of Web3 On Solana With “Genopets Match”
Antler Interactive to Showcase Their Latest Creation, Cloudborn, at GDC
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Craig Wright Not Satoshi Nakamoto – UK Court Officially States
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Says AI Impersonation Will Surge in 2025
Show all