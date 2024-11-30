Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for November 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect further upward move from DOGE?
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 15:45
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is neither bullish nor bearish at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has not changed since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.4339. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the support level by tomorrow.

    A more positive picture is on the bigger time frame. If a breakout of the $0.4385 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.45 zone and above.

    Such a scenario is relevant for the following week.

    On the weekly chart, the situation is quite similar. The closer the candle is to the resistance, the more likely a breakout to the $0.50 range is.

    DOGE is trading at $0.4206 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

