Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 486% as 1.4 Billion SHIB Vanishes

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu also reporting 396% surge in whale activity
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 15:15
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 486% as 1.4 Billion SHIB Vanishes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu is making progress in reducing its total supply, as the SHIB burn rate has increased by a staggering 486% over the last 24 hours, with 1.4 billion SHIB tokens permanently removed from circulation by being sent to dead wallets.

    Advertisement

    According to Shibburn X handle, 1,453,991,866 SHIB has been burned in the last 24 hours, representing a 486.32% surge in burn rate. Meanwhile, 1,768,457,638 tokens have been burned in the last seven days, representing an 806.67% increase in weekly burn rates.

    The recent burn activity represents one of the largest single-day reductions in SHIB supply in recent weeks, indicating substantial community participation and support.

    Advertisement

    In addition to the recent surge in burn rate, significant Shiba Inu whale activity has been spotted.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?
    BTC to $250,000: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Shares Bitcoin Price Prediction
    XRP Skyrockets 130% in Volumes as Price Hits $1.94: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin Will Soon Break $100,000'

    Related
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 11:39
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu has seen a 396.38% increase in large transaction volume amounting to $245.63 million or 9.42 trillion SHIB. Shiba Inu has also witnessed a 19.5% increase in daily active addresses over this same period, totaling 8,720.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 3.25% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002685. While burns help reduce supply, the impact on price often depends on other market factors, including demand, macroeconomic factors and broader market sentiment.

    Shiba Inu price action

    Shiba Inu extended its recovery from Nov. 28 lows of $0.0000248 to reach intraday highs of $0.0000275 at the time of writing.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Skyrockets 148%, but SHIB Price Dips
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 14:35
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Skyrockets 148%, but SHIB Price Dips
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shiba Inu is trading in a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling hesitation between bulls and bears.

    If buyers push the price above the triangle, Shiba Inu might reach the $0.000030 resistance. A break and close above $0.000030 will complete the inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, paving the way for a rally to $0.000039.

    Alternatively, a break and close below the triangle will indicate that the bulls are losing control. Shiba Inu may fall to $0.000020, where buyers are expected to enter.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 30, 2024 - 15:00
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for November 30
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 30, 2024 - 14:30
    Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin May Cross Final Hurdle With NYDFS Soon
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 486% as 1.4 Billion SHIB Vanishes
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for November 30
    Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin May Cross Final Hurdle With NYDFS Soon
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD