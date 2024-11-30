Advertisement
AD

    BTC to $250,000: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Shares Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Bitcoin price can reach $250,000 in 2025, according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 10:23
    BTC to $250,000: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Shares Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The legendary finance analyst Tom Lee has shared his prediction on Bitcoin price in 2025.

    Advertisement

    In a recent discussion with Anthony Scaramucci, he highlighted the best-case scenario for the BTC price in the next 12 months.

    “Over the next 12 months, I believe something in the range of $250,000 is possible — perhaps even highly probable, based on the current price cycle,” he said.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?
    BTC to $250,000: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Shares Bitcoin Price Prediction
    XRP Skyrockets 130% in Volumes as Price Hits $1.94: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Bitcoin Will Soon Break $100,000'

    The potential for the U.S. to legitimize Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset dramatically enhances its long-term price outlook, said Lee.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Should the government follow through with acquiring a million Bitcoins, it would position itself as the largest Bitcoin holder globally. This move would significantly bolster Bitcoin's legitimacy, underscoring its value as a mainstream financial asset and solidifying its status within the global economy.

    Tom Lee also highlighted the role of MicroStrategy in bolstering the Bitcoin adoption.

    “Additionally, it’s almost like taking a page from MicroStrategy’s playbook. MicroStrategy has demonstrated that using Bitcoin as a balance sheet asset can create tremendous value for its shareholders,” Lee said.

    As reported by U.Today, Lee has repeatedly predicted that the price could surge to as high as $150,000 this year.

    During a recent appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could end up surging above the $100,000 level this year.

    Bitcoin to hit $100,000 soon

    As bulls strap in for $100,000 Bitcoin and a possible correction afterwards, the cryptocurrency price has been in sideways mode for the past week.

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt has recently urged traders not to panic amid a short-term correction.

    Meanwhile, a renowned investor Raoul Pal has made a strikingly bullish statement about Bitcoin (BTC), potentially reshaping investor perspectives.

    Related
    'Strap In': Raoul Pal Issues Mega-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 16:03
    'Strap In': Raoul Pal Issues Mega-Bullish Bitcoin Statement
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
     

    In a recent post on X, Pal revisited his concept of the "banana zone," a term he uses to describe a broad price range in which Bitcoin demonstrates strong potential for long-term growth.

    According to Pal, this phase signals a period when Bitcoin is primed for substantial appreciation, reinforcing its appeal as a strategic investment.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 30, 2024 - 11:25
    XRP Joins $100 Billion Club, What Next?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 30, 2024 - 10:55
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Joins $100 Billion Club, What Next?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 76% in Volume: Something Big Coming?
    Dogecoin Founder Wants DOGE to Surpass IBM
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD