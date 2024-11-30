BTC to $250,000: Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Shares Bitcoin Price Prediction

The legendary finance analyst Tom Lee has shared his prediction on Bitcoin price in 2025.

Advertisement

In a recent discussion with Anthony Scaramucci, he highlighted the best-case scenario for the BTC price in the next 12 months.

“Over the next 12 months, I believe something in the range of $250,000 is possible — perhaps even highly probable, based on the current price cycle,” he said.

The potential for the U.S. to legitimize Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset dramatically enhances its long-term price outlook, said Lee.

Advertisement

Should the government follow through with acquiring a million Bitcoins, it would position itself as the largest Bitcoin holder globally. This move would significantly bolster Bitcoin's legitimacy, underscoring its value as a mainstream financial asset and solidifying its status within the global economy.

Tom Lee also highlighted the role of MicroStrategy in bolstering the Bitcoin adoption.

“Additionally, it’s almost like taking a page from MicroStrategy’s playbook. MicroStrategy has demonstrated that using Bitcoin as a balance sheet asset can create tremendous value for its shareholders,” Lee said.

As reported by U.Today, Lee has repeatedly predicted that the price could surge to as high as $150,000 this year.

During a recent appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could end up surging above the $100,000 level this year.

Bitcoin to hit $100,000 soon

As bulls strap in for $100,000 Bitcoin and a possible correction afterwards, the cryptocurrency price has been in sideways mode for the past week.

Legendary trader Peter Brandt has recently urged traders not to panic amid a short-term correction.

100,000 is nothing more than the next number in a sequence



nothing special — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) November 29, 2024

Meanwhile, a renowned investor Raoul Pal has made a strikingly bullish statement about Bitcoin (BTC), potentially reshaping investor perspectives.

In a recent post on X, Pal revisited his concept of the "banana zone," a term he uses to describe a broad price range in which Bitcoin demonstrates strong potential for long-term growth.

According to Pal, this phase signals a period when Bitcoin is primed for substantial appreciation, reinforcing its appeal as a strategic investment.