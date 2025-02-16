Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Top Analyst Claims Solana Is Facing Hate After Tarnishing Its Reputation

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 16/02/2025 - 18:36
    Advertisement
    Top Analyst Claims Solana Is Facing Hate After Tarnishing Its Reputation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    DonAlt, a prominent pseudonymous cryptocurrency pundit with more than 650,000 followers, believes that Solana has gone from "beloved" to "hated" quickly after its reputation has been tarnished.

    Advertisement

    "SOL went from beloved to hated quickly only because everyone on the chain lost all their money to scams," he said. 

    As noted by DonAlt, there were many voices who had some concerns about "a scam" culture on the chain during the early stages of its development. However, these concerns were largely ignored by the community due to the fact that they helped to inflate numbers, thus making the ecosystem way more prominent.

    HOT Stories
    Top Analyst Claims Solana Is Facing Hate After Tarnishing Its Reputation
    Ultra Rare Golden Cross Puts XRP 15% Above Bitcoin (BTC)
    'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow
    XRP Performs Biggest Breakout Since 2024

    In fact, the analyst argues that the leadership behind SOL somehow encouraged it to become "the scam chain." This sets it apart from archrival Ethereum since co-founder Vitalik Buterin has actively called out fraudulent behavior.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP 'Infinitely Better' Than Memecoins, Top Trader Claims
    Wed, 12/04/2024 - 17:18
    XRP 'Infinitely Better' Than Memecoins, Top Trader Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Solana's meme coin factory Pumpfun became one of the biggest cryptocurrency stories of 2024, generating countless crypto tokens and gaining a lot of notoriety. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK's financial regulatory body, ended blocking the website in December after warning that the memecoin factory was not allowed to operate in the country. 

    Earlier this month, DonAlt opined that the Pumpfun craze drained the early bull market alt season.

    "I'll always maintain the idea that pumpfun/SOL drained the early bull market alt season. And it went into the pockets of scammers and grifters. Hopefully, we get another chance and don't make the same mistakes," he wrote on X. 

    #Solana News #Cryptocurrency Scam

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 15:45
    Cardano (ADA) Fails to Break Out Despite Cardano ETF Hype
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 15:30
    Major NFT Amendment Goes Live on XRP Ledger: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Analyst Claims Solana Is Facing Hate After Tarnishing Its Reputation
    Cardano (ADA) Fails to Break Out Despite Cardano ETF Hype
    Major NFT Amendment Goes Live on XRP Ledger: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD