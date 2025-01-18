Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Becomes Best Performing Altcoin in Top 50, but There's Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana might have decoupled from Bitcoin amid its ongoing rally
    Sat, 18/01/2025 - 15:20
    A
    A
    A
    Solana (SOL) Becomes Best Performing Altcoin in Top 50, but There's Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL), the "Ethereum killer," has flipped all other altcoins to emerge as the best-performing altcoin in the top 50 coins listed on CoinMarketCap. Its rebound journey, which commenced about seven days ago, has finally yielded positive results for its ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Solana's impressive surge

    As data from CoinMarketCap reveal, Solana surpassed every other asset, soaring by over 11% in the last 24 hours. A rise that saw the coin breaching several resistance levels in a move that caught many market participants unaware.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Sees Stunning $224 Million Surge in Market Shift
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 14:37
    Solana (SOL) Sees Stunning $224 Million Surge in Market Shift
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    SOL is changing hands at $239.77 after it reached a high of $243.87 in early trading. Within seven days, Solana recorded a notable surge from $175.18 to its current price level.

    Article image
    SOL 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    This places SOL less than 10% away from flipping its all-time high (ATH) of $263.83, which it attained about two months ago on Nov. 22, 2024.

    However, Analysts predict that SOL’s bullish rise could reverse unless the current uptrend continues. If this happens, the coin might experience a crash that could cancel all the gains made within the last seven days.

    The leading digital currency, Bitcoin (BTC), has started experiencing price fluctuations in the broader crypto space. BTC had earlier risen to $105,884.23 but could not sustain the tempo and has now slipped to $103,283.13.

    Factors supporting Solana's stability

    Market watchers believe the Solana ecosystem could support the coin to retain its value. As of this writing, investors’ interest, marked by the trading volume, has soared by 104.08% to $13.18 billion. If sustained, they believe such confidence in the asset could help drive the price to higher levels.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Leading Altcoin Rally, but There's Catch
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 13:02
    Solana (SOL) Leading Altcoin Rally, but There's Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Additionally, market participants must avoid causing panic with large SOL sell-offs as that could upset price stability.

    Meanwhile, if Solana developers make good on their promise to resolve scalability issues, the congestion menace could become a thing of the past. This might help increase adoption and meet the growing needs of the rapidly expanding network.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 18, 2025 - 15:05
    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 18, 2025 - 14:50
    XRP Up, DOGE Down: Weiss Crypto Publishes First 2025 Rating
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Becomes Best Performing Altcoin in Top 50, but There's Catch
    Ripple Exec Makes Bold 2025 Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    XRP Up, DOGE Down: Weiss Crypto Publishes First 2025 Rating
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD