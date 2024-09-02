    Ton's Meme Coin DOGS Amid Worst Performers in Top 200 Cryptos

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    DOGS, largest airdrop in TON meme coin ecosystem, registers double-digit losses
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 16:20
    Ton's Meme Coin DOGS Amid Worst Performers in Top 200 Cryptos
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Dogs (DOGS), a flagship memecoin on Telegram-linked blockchain TON, has seen $260 million of its capitalization erased by the ongoing drop-down. It is followed by dozens of meme coins going through a recession on this blockchain.

    TON-linked DOGS drops by 30% since Aug. 28 peak

    Dogs (DOGS), the largest Dogecoin (DOGE) copycat on Telegram's TON blockchain, registered a 10% price drop in the last 24 hours. So far, this is the second worst result in the top 200 of all cryptocurrencies, according to Coingecko's data.

    Article image
    Image by Coingecko

    So far, only ConstitutionDAO's PEOPLE scored worse losses, among all of the 200 largest cryptocurrencies. Dogs (DOGS) lost its place in the top 100 ranking and continues plummeting.

    HOT Stories
    Death Cross Is Not The Only Thing Ethereum (ETH) Bulls Should Worry About
    “Ride or Die” Bitcoin Message Issued by Michael Saylor As BTC Recovers $58,000
    'Wake Me up When September Ends': Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    ADA Price in Red Despite Successful Chang Fork Launch

    Today, Sept. 2, 2024, its price dropped to a critical level of $0.001, which is more than 30% lower than its peak witnessed on Aug. 28.

    Advertisement

    It should be noted that in five days since its airdrop announcement, not all of accounts are able to claim coins. DOGS' airdrop triggered an unmatched spike in TON network activity that resulted in the outage of TON's major services.

    Related
    DOGS Meme Coin Jumps into Top 100 Cryptos and Ruins TON Blockchain
    Tue, 08/27/2024 - 13:57
    DOGS Meme Coin Jumps into Top 100 Cryptos and Ruins TON Blockchain
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, immediately post-airdrop, DOGS' capitalization jumped to $900 million, while trading volume eclipsed $2.5 billion.

    TON meme crypto segment bleeding

    Since July, 2024, DOGS' claim was open for all Telegram users. DOGS stakes were distributed proportionally to the number of days this or that user spent using Telegram messenger, with no "tap-to-earn" activity being necessary to claim coins.

    DOGS' price collapse caused the entire segment of TON's meme coins to lose traction. According to Coingecko, this cohort lost 14% in capitalization, while the market benchmark is -0.9% today.

    Resistance Dog (REDO) is the only Ton meme coin in the green today, amid the uncertainty about the fate of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.

    #Telegram Open Network (TON) News #DOGS News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 2, 2024 - 16:13
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for September 2
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 2, 2024 - 16:10
    Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Game Goes Live on AppStore: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nectar AI Raises $3.9M to Build Uncensored Immersive AI Companions
    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    Solana's Ups and Downs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ton's Meme Coin DOGS Amid Worst Performers in Top 200 Cryptos
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for September 2
    Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Game Goes Live on AppStore: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD