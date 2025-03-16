Advertisement
AD

    Toncoin (TON) Flips Stellar (XLM) Following 20% Surge

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 12:23
    Toncoin surpasses Stellar's market capitalization following five straight days of gains
    Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Flips Stellar (XLM) Following 20% Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin (TON) has surpassed Stellar (XLM) in market capitalization following a 22% price surge, propelling TON up the cryptocurrency rankings. With a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, Toncoin ranks as the 14th largest cryptocurrency, ahead of Stellar's market capitalization of $8.37 billion.

    Advertisement

    Toncoin was up 19% in the last 24 hours to $3.46 at the time of writing, while Stellar (XLM), the 15th largest cryptocurrency, traded marginally down at $0.272.

    Toncoin experienced a significant spike in Saturday's trading session, rising from a low of $2.906 to $3.637, a 22.58% increase, according to TradingView data. The spike followed the release of Telegram founder Pavel Durov from France, where he had been compelled to remain since his arrest in August 2024.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%
    Article image
    TON/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: Tradingview

    According to Wu Blockchain, who cited Agence France-Press, Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been granted permission by a French court to leave France and travel to Dubai. Wu added that sources said the investigating judge approved a modification to Durov’s judicial supervision conditions several days ago, allowing him to leave France for "several weeks."

    Advertisement

    Related
    96% of Toncoin (TON) Addresses in Loss, What's Happening?
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 16:05
    96% of Toncoin (TON) Addresses in Loss, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Wu Blockchain also reported that the TON Foundation confirmed that Pavel Durov's passport had been returned to him by French authorities, allowing him to leave the country at his discretion.

    Toncoin rebounds

    Toncoin is the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network, which is separate from the Telegram platform but is widely used by Telegram users.

    Related
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 357% in Exchange Netflows, What It Means
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 16:28
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 357% in Exchange Netflows, What It Means
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Following the news of the Telegram founder's arrest in France on Aug. 24, 2024, the price of TON fell by more than 35%, from nearly $6.88 to $4.44 by September 2024, before it started to recover.

    TON peaked at $7.20 on Dec. 4, 2024, after a historic gain on the cryptocurrency markets, but then steadily declined to a low of $2.363 on March 11 before rebounding.

    Since March 11, TON has marked five straight days of gains; March 15 gains were the largest, with TON reaching highs of $3.637, where it met resistance. Toncoin is up 20% weekly; a sustained breach above the daily SMA 50 at $3.645 would kick a fresh uptrend for the TON price.

    #Toncoin News

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 16, 2025 - 12:15
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 16
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 10:36
    Legendary Angel Investor Says XRP 'Controlled by a Few Individuals'
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Flips Stellar (XLM) Following 20% Surge
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 16
    Legendary Angel Investor Says XRP 'Controlled by a Few Individuals'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD