Cardano Nears Historic Chang Upgrade With Major Node Release: Details

Cardano (ADA) is advancing toward its highly anticipated Chang upgrade, marked by the recent release of Cardano Node 9.0.0. This milestone brings the Cardano blockchain closer to implementing one of its most ambitious upgrades to date.

Romain Pellerin, CTO at Input Output Global (IOG), hails this milestone on X, referring to it as a "big deal" and a "foundational moment": "Hold onto your feathers, node 9.0.0 is out. Operators, ready yourselves for Chang upgrade. Chang brings decentralized governance, giving the Cardano community the power to vote and shape the network’s future on-chain."

The Chang upgrade is expected to occur by the end of July and is one of the largest upgrades in Cardano's history. The latest node release, a crucial step in the lead-up to the Chang upgrade was hailed by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.

Cardano's history with upgrades has been notably positive, thus adding to the anticipation surrounding the Chang hard fork. As reported, before its previous major upgrade in 2021, ADA surged by 130%, rising from $1.35 to $3.10 within a month. At the time of writing, ADA was down 0.60% in the last 24 hours to $0.372.

More on Cardano Node 9.0.0

According to GitHub documentation, Node 9.0.0 is a major release of the Cardano node that includes all of the changes required for the Conway ledger era, including on-chain governance via CIP-1694, support for Plutus v1 reference scripts and Plutus script signature support via CIP-69.

This is the first node capable of bridging the 9.0 hard fork (Chang) boundary on both mainnet and long-running testnets, such as Preprod. It only allows for the bootstrap phase of CIP-1694 in production environments (Protocol Version 9.0), not the transition to enable DRep voting and all governance actions (Protocol Version 10.0).

However, node 9.0.0 is delivered without a valid Conway-era Genesis file, which is required to cross the Chang hard fork. This will be provided at a later date, requiring a minor configuration update.