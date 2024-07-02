Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Just Broke $8 Mark

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    TON not stopping, but staying cautious is key to cryptocurrency market
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 13:28
    Toncoin (TON) Just Broke $8 Mark
    Contents
    Toncoin is not stopping, loud and clear. The cryptocurrency backed by one of the biggest messaging applications in the world is showing an impressive performance in the last few weeks, and its price just hit the long-desired target, while moving in an uptrend. Here are three scenarios as to how things may play out next.

    Scenario 1: Continued uptrend

    The most likely scenario is that Toncoin's upward trend will continue. The price is regularly moving above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages on the chart, suggesting there is enough support. Positive momentum is reinforced by the recent breakout above $8 and rising trading volume. TON might hit new highs and strive for $9 or even $10 in the near future if this trend keeps up. The confidence of investors, which is supported by the strong performance of the Telegram ecosystem, is another factor to consider.

    Scenario 2: Consolidation phase

    Entering a phase of consolidation is a more negative scenario for Toncoin. Following the $8 threshold, the price may level off and move in a more constrained range, potentially creating a new base at this point. This stage is critical because it lets the market process the recent gains and can help avert a sharp decline in price. There may be smaller trading volumes than during the previous spike during this time, and the price may fluctuate between $7.50 and $8.50. This situation would be advantageous for Toncoin's long-term growth and lay the groundwork for upcoming uptrends. 

    Scenario 3: Pullback and correction

    The bearish scenario calls for a price retraction and correction for TON. The recent spike may encourage short-term profit-taking, which would result in a brief price decline even though the overall trend is still bullish. If the price falls below the $8 support level, it could test the next significant support at around $7.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

