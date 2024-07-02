Toncoin (TON) Just Broke $8 Mark

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Toncoin is not stopping, loud and clear. The cryptocurrency backed by one of the biggest messaging applications in the world is showing an impressive performance in the last few weeks, and its price just hit the long-desired target, while moving in an uptrend. Here are three scenarios as to how things may play out next.

Scenario 1: Continued uptrend

The most likely scenario is that Toncoin's upward trend will continue. The price is regularly moving above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages on the chart, suggesting there is enough support. Positive momentum is reinforced by the recent breakout above $8 and rising trading volume. TON might hit new highs and strive for $9 or even $10 in the near future if this trend keeps up. The confidence of investors, which is supported by the strong performance of the Telegram ecosystem, is another factor to consider.

Scenario 2: Consolidation phase

Entering a phase of consolidation is a more negative scenario for Toncoin. Following the $8 threshold, the price may level off and move in a more constrained range, potentially creating a new base at this point. This stage is critical because it lets the market process the recent gains and can help avert a sharp decline in price. There may be smaller trading volumes than during the previous spike during this time, and the price may fluctuate between $7.50 and $8.50. This situation would be advantageous for Toncoin's long-term growth and lay the groundwork for upcoming uptrends.

Scenario 3: Pullback and correction

The bearish scenario calls for a price retraction and correction for TON. The recent spike may encourage short-term profit-taking, which would result in a brief price decline even though the overall trend is still bullish. If the price falls below the $8 support level, it could test the next significant support at around $7.