    Original U.Today article

    BNB, SOL, ADA and TON Prediction for August 20

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bearish trend on the market ended yet?
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 15:19
    BNB, SOL, ADA and TON Prediction for August 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins from the top 10 list are again in the green area, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 6.08%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BNB has continued to grow after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    Related
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 19
    Mon, 08/19/2024 - 15:00
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 19
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $603 until the end of the month.

    BNB is trading at $572.6 at press time.

    SOL/USD

    The rate of SOL is less of a gainer than BNB, going up by 1.37%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of SOL is not ready yet for an ongoing rise despite today's upward move. If the daily bar closes far from its peak, sideways trading in the area of $145-$150 is the more likely scenario.

    SOL is trading at $146.10 at press time.

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 4.39%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.3451. If it breaks out, growth may continue to the $0.36 range soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.3445 at press time.

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) is the only falling coin from the list today, declining by 0.75%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Unlike other coins, the rate of TON is looking bearish. If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the support level of $6.381 by the end of the week.

    TON is trading at $6.615 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction #SOL price prediction #TON Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 15:15
    Dogecoin Rockets 1,476% With Whale Buys
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 15:09
    Cardano Welcomes Major Wallet Release Ahead of Chang Hard Fork
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing Tari Universe: The Crypto Miner For English Majors
    EXMO.com Expands Horizons: New Earn Program and Enhanced Limits for Investors
    CryptoGames Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exciting Events and New Opportunities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BNB, SOL, ADA and TON Prediction for August 20
    Dogecoin Rockets 1,476% With Whale Buys
    Cardano Welcomes Major Wallet Release Ahead of Chang Hard Fork
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD