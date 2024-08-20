BNB, SOL, ADA and TON Prediction for August 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins from the top 10 list are again in the green area, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 6.08%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BNB has continued to grow after yesterday's bullish closure.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around the current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $603 until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $572.6 at press time.

SOL/USD

The rate of SOL is less of a gainer than BNB, going up by 1.37%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of SOL is not ready yet for an ongoing rise despite today's upward move. If the daily bar closes far from its peak, sideways trading in the area of $145-$150 is the more likely scenario.

SOL is trading at $146.10 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 4.39%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.3451. If it breaks out, growth may continue to the $0.36 range soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3445 at press time.

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) is the only falling coin from the list today, declining by 0.75%.

Image by TradingView

Unlike other coins, the rate of TON is looking bearish. If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the support level of $6.381 by the end of the week.

TON is trading at $6.615 at press time.