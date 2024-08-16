    New Token GRAND Gains Momentum on TON Blockchain

    Arman Shirinyan
    A new token, GRAND, launched on the TON blockchain, showing significant price growth since its listing
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 14:24
    New Token GRAND Gains Momentum on TON Blockchain
    Recently, a new token named GRAND appeared on the TON blockchain and has seen significant price increases. Grand Combat is a clicker game that is available to all users on Telegram Messenger and is related to the token GRAND. 

    The MAU (Monthly Active Users) metric shows that the game has already drawn in over five million registered users. Mini-app games have been increasingly popular in the TON ecosystem lately, with many players using Telegram as their primary app. The games that use clicker mechanics — which frequently involve token airdrops as incentives for player participation — have been particularly successful. 

    In the past, successful games in this domain have included Hamster Kombat, which garnered over 100 million users and Notcoin, which is recognized for its NOT token. Grand Combat makes use of the same viral tactics that made these previous games so popular, including quests made possible by collaborations with other businesses, airdrop announcements and incentives for users to invite friends. 

    The token was released differently, though. Premarket sales are the only way to acquire the NOT token from Notcoin prior to the airdrop, which was minted just in time for it. The GRAND token from Grand Combat, on the other hand, will see its first airdrop in November, but it can already be bought on the market.

    After being listed on Aug. 11, GRAND experienced a substantial  price increase in the first hour on the STON.fi decentralized exchange. Two days after listing, the price has not decreased, despite the slower growth rate since then. In order to buy GRAND, users must first obtain TON, which can be found on well-known exchanges and then exchange Toncoins for GRAND using the STON.fi DEX.

    #TON
