This Rare Cardano Smart Contract Usage Might Be Possible After Vasil HFC: Details

News
Tue, 07/05/2022 - 15:14
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano has returned as one of most actively traded by top whales
This Rare Cardano Smart Contract Usage Might Be Possible After Vasil HFC: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sebastien Guillemot, CTO and co-founder of dcSpark, has shared a rare Cardano smart contract usage that might become possible after the Vasil hard fork upgrade.

The rare usage pertains to "pause-able" contracts, which need a reference input that contains an NFT with an open minting policy. If the dApp author wants to "pause" the contract, the NFT is burned and then reminted when the need to "unpause" arises.

Likewise, a stateful contract in which the NFT's UTXO contains a pause state as an inline datum does not need an open policy and allows for draining the contract after it has been paused might also serve this purpose.

The aforementioned inline datums and reference inputs are two of the enhancements that the Vasil hard fork will bring about. These include four different CIPs: CIP-31 (Reference Inputs), CIP-32 (Inline Datums), CIP-33 (Reference Scripts) and CIP-40 (Collateral Outputs).

Reference inputs (CIP-31) allow multiple dApps to be able to read from the same datum at the same time, thus improving concurrency. Inline datum (CIP-32), on the other hand, allows data to be saved on-chain instead of merely a hash, as Cardano does now. Developers can interact with the script more easily because they do not have to incorporate the data.

Cardano whales accumulate

Amid an accumulation drive, Cardano has returned as one of the most actively traded by the top whales. According to WhaleStats, ADA ranks in the top 10 by trading volume among the 1,000 biggest BSC whales in the last 24 hours. Also, the top 4,000 BSC whales are "hodling" $16,026,80 worth of ADA.

Per CoinShares' report, Cardano investment products experienced inflows during the previous week. ADA traded down 2.32% at $0.44 as investors pulled gains after an earlier day rebound.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB’s Lead Dev Teases Community, Cardano’s Vasil Goes Live on Testnet, Singapore to Restrict Leverage Trading: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/05/2022 - 16:20
SHIB’s Lead Dev Teases Community, Cardano’s Vasil Goes Live on Testnet, Singapore to Restrict Leverage Trading: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image World's Largest Public Bitcoin Miner Sells 79% of Its BTC Holdings, What This Means for Crypto Market
07/05/2022 - 15:52
World's Largest Public Bitcoin Miner Sells 79% of Its BTC Holdings, What This Means for Crypto Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Jim Cramer Believes Crypto Has Much More Room to Fall
07/05/2022 - 15:37
Jim Cramer Believes Crypto Has Much More Room to Fall
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya