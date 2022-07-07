This Is Why Cryptocurrency Market Can't Go Up: Tether Whales' Supply

News
Thu, 07/07/2022 - 08:19
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cryptocurrency market needs rise of this metric before we will be able to see recovery
This Is Why Cryptocurrency Market Can't Go Up: Tether Whales' Supply
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

There are many factors that directly affect the performance of digital assets on the cryptocurrency market, but the on-chain and market data of Tether stablecoin is one of the most important metrics any crypto trader can use when analyzing the situation on the market.

According to data provided by Santiment, Tether addresses that held from $100,000 to $10 million in the largest stablecoin are nearing three-year lows, which means that the market has lost a massive amount of investors, and there is no real buying power left to push the price of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies up.

The supply held and the capitalization of Tether usually reflect the real flow of funds on the cryptocurrency market. Whenever whales start accumulating Tether, the cryptocurrency market sees a rise in inflows and a subsequent rebound, which is not the case in the current bear market.

Related
Crema Finance Hack Gets Happy Ending

Since November 2021, Tether saw a gradual decrease in the percentage of Tether held on whale addresses, which means that a lot of private and institutional investors decided to leave the market after Bitcoin hit the ATH.

It is not as bad as it may seem

Despite the negative dynamics on Tether, the market is not down as much as some investors may think while looking at the performance of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Previously, U.Today covered that the real outflow from the digital assets industry is nowhere near 70%, as it may seem to look at the performance of the cryptocurrency market.

Reportedly, the real outflow from the industry remains at around 30% if we take into account the fact that investors may have redistributed their funds to stablecoins that are not Tether.

#Tether News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image OpenLeverage Multi-Chain Protocol Airdrops OLE Tokens: Comprehensive Review
07/07/2022 - 08:40
OpenLeverage Multi-Chain Protocol Airdrops OLE Tokens: Comprehensive Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Crema Finance Hack Gets Happy Ending
07/07/2022 - 06:12
Crema Finance Hack Gets Happy Ending
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image USD Coin (USDC) Stablecoin Challenges Tether (USDT) Supremacy: Comprehensive Guide
07/07/2022 - 05:47
USD Coin (USDC) Stablecoin Challenges Tether (USDT) Supremacy: Comprehensive Guide
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov